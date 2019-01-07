Ecoark Invited to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Investor Conference

ROGERS, Ark., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”), to be renamed Zest Technologies, Inc., (OTCQX: ZEST), an AgTech company modernizing the post-harvest fresh food supply chain, today announced it has accepted an invitation to present at the 21 st Annual ICR Investor Conference , to be held January 14-16, 2019, at the Grande Lakes Hotel & Resort in Orlando, Fla. The Company will present on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Zest Lab’s website at https://www.zestlabs.com/investor-relations/ .



Founded in 2011, Ecoark is an AgTech company modernizing the post-harvest fresh food supply chain for a wide range of organizations including growers, distributors and retailers. The company’s Zest Fresh™ solution, a breakthrough approach to quality management of post-harvest fresh food, is specifically designed to help substantially reduce the $161 billion amount of food loss the U.S. experiences each year. Through item-level monitoring and real-time predictive analytics, Zest Fresh enables customers to improve the freshness and quality of produce, realize substantial cost savings and reduce food waste. To learn more about Zest Fresh click here .

Investor Relations:

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Public Relations:

Greg Wood

Zeno Group for Zest Labs

650-801-7958

Greg.Wood@zenogroup.com



