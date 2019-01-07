Fiverr Unveils New 2019 Brand Campaign “Connections”

The New Multi-Million Dollar Campaign Brings to Life the Collaboration and Connections Established Across the Fiverr Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fiverr, the world’s largest marketplace for creative and digital services, is announcing the launch of a new integrated brand campaign, “Connections.” The new multi-million dollar campaign, established in partnership with Mekanism, brings a fresh feel to the company’s visual identity while upleveling its core offerings, freelance services.



/EIN News/ -- Fiverr’s diverse community brings together people from over 190 countries, meaning that every day, hundreds of thousands of new connections are made on the platform. The tools and services the platform provides community members produce a frictionless experience, allowing them to focus on the work they love to do and making these connections and collaborations even stronger. The new creative puts Fiverr at the intersection between a business’ needs and freelancers who provide solutions, while at the same time, capturing the magical moments between two strangers connecting to get a job done. We operate in a world where employees are expected to be more productive than ever; Fiverr can help these workers save both time and money.

“Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together,” said Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. "That is why our new campaign focuses on the authentic connections established on our platform; showcasing real interactions on our marketplace as well as imagery of real Fiverr community members. These people are at the forefront of this change, connecting and working with others from all over the world while advocating for us every day. Just as they’re advocating for us and helping us further our mission, it is our goal to always support and celebrate them.”

The campaign includes a breadth of long-form and short-form video for TV, social and online as well as wide-ranging out-of-home and digital static executions. All campaign elements showcase the plethora of services available on the Fiverr platform, as well as the emotional sense of satisfaction felt when we accomplish something. Digital elements of “Connections” will go live on a variety of social mediums including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and experiential activations including interactive events and global partnerships will also support the campaign throughout the year.

“A service is purchased on Fiverr every few seconds. We wanted to showcase how easily and effortlessly a customer with a need and a freelancer with a skill can connect through the site,” said David Horowitz, Executive Creative Director of Mekanism. “This idea of seamless connection became the creative inspiration for all the work."

The new out-of-home creative, featuring still visuals of real Fiverr community members, will appear in key metropolitan rail and mass transit lines, taxi tops and striking billboards in New York City, San Francisco and Chicago at launch.

About Fiverr:

Fiverr is the world's largest marketplace of creative and digital services, including graphic design, copywriting, voice overs, and music and film editing. Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. Fiverr's global community of freelancers have delivered over 50 million high-quality Gigs from over 100 service categories across 190 countries. We invite you to visit us at fiverr.com, and our blog and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

Contact Information:

Abby Forman

Senior Public Relations Manager

Email: abby.f@fiverr.com

Phone: (848)-565-7181



