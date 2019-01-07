Aulisa Medical USA, Inc. Enters Market With Wearable, Wireless Continuous Vital Signs Monitoring & Alarm Systems

Remote Vitals Monitoring Technology for Medical Use

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aulisa Medical USA, Inc. today released the first of its Guardian AngelTM Rx line of wireless, wearable continuous vitals monitoring and alarm systems to improve patient safety and address the evolving health care landscape.

“There are big unmet medical needs for this technology. Due to serious nursing staff shortages world-wide, the standard of patient care in hospitals defaults to infrequent spot-checking. Patients are often unattended for hours, their conditions and vitals trends difficult to detect. “Adverse events then occur before effective medical intervention can be taken, causing many unnecessary deaths in hospitals and at home,” says Augustine (Augie) Lien, founder and CEO of Aulisa Medical USA, Inc. Aulisa’s wireless continuous monitoring and automatic alarm system is the answer to these unmet medical needs.”

In addition to Aulisa, Mr. Lien has also founded or co-founded five other successful medical device companies, all of which have been acquired by companies, such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, and Boston Scientific, or gone public.

Aulisa’s current line of vitals monitoring systems provides wireless, continuous remote monitoring to avoid inconsistencies in spot-checking vitals and provide earlier detection of patient vital sign abnormalities and give alarm to care-takers. Aulisa’s first two Guardian Angel vitals monitoring systems are the GA1000 Rx for local use (within a 32.8 foot/10 meters radius) and GA2000 Rx with remote monitoring capabilities via Internet or Intranet, as well as other additional features.

All Aulisa Guardian Angel Rx devices include the following:

Continuous vitals monitoring, once per second

Early detection visual and audio alarms that alert caretakers of patient vital sign abnormalities

Wearable, wireless system with sensors for adults, pediatric, and infants users

Unique serial code on sensor that pairs with tabletop display unit (included in system) to ensure exact patient pairing and to avoid patient data being sent to wrong display unit

Double encrypted, using both AES-128 data encryption as well as an Aulisa Private encryption method for optimal security

Rechargeable 22-hour lithium ion battery, making it ideal for wireless monitoring within reasonably long periods and for transport situations

Convenient remote viewing of display unit by wireless internet-connected devices with the Aulisa app (available on iOS and Android devices) provides comfort and peace of mind for loved ones, and for patients when not with display unit in remote care situations.

Guardian Angel Rx GA2000 Series products include all the features of the GA1000, plus the following:

Three minutes of data surrounding alarm events (starting 30 seconds before and ending 150 seconds after) is recorded and saved for optimal convenience in quickly locating and viewing most relevant patient vitals data

Patient video (with night vision) and audio

Remote, cloud-based monitoring via display unit, with no distance restrictions

The Guardian Angel Rx GA1000 is FDA Cleared and now available for purchase; the GA2000 has FDA clearance pending and is scheduled for Spring 2019 release. Guardian Angel GA1000 and GA2000 are ideal for continuous monitoring of adult and pediatric patients at homes, and in hospitals, sleep centers, nursing homes, and dentist offices; with a focus on patients with COPD, obstructive sleep apnea, and other respiratory, cardiovascular or sleep conditions, as well as continuous monitoring of elderly.

Two additional systems uniquely designed for continuous vitals monitoring of infants and new born babies have been submitted for FDA 510(K) review and are expected to receive regulatory clearance within the first half of 2019.

A number of factors make Aulisa Guardian Angel systems ideal for today’s changing needs: In addition to nursing shortages, patients are getting older and sicker, living longer, and the number of elderly patients is growing rapidly. It is impossible to care for the increasing number of aged and sick patients using traditional methods. There also remains no effective way to deal with SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome), and it is very difficult to care for patients of chronic diseases, such as obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), chronic heart diseases and cardiovascular diseases, etc. “Aulisa’s innovative Guardian Angel systems could help resolve these problems,” Mr. Lien adds.

Aulisa Medical USA, Inc. integrates medical device science and information communication technologies to provide smart medical solutions for the evolving patient care landscape. The company specializes in wireless, wearable, FDA-cleared vitals measuring devices with continuous, cloud-based, patient monitoring and alarm systems. Through the development of new products, Aulisa continues to focus on growing the application of Digital Health, collecting large amounts of patient data for big data analytics and AI to medical applications.

Aulisa Medical USA, Inc. is located in Palo Alto, California, and is a subsidiary of Taiwan Aulisa Medical Devices Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, where a Research & Development center and operational headquarters was established in 2013.

For more information, visit www.aulisa.com . Aulisa Medical USA, Inc. will be participating in the CES 2019 (Consumer Electronic Show) in Las Vegas, January 8-11 at Eureka Park, Booth #51322.

Media Contact:

Ashley Beleny, Director Sales & Marketing

ashley.beleny@aulisa.com

Direct Phone: 833-328-5472

A video accompanying this release is available at: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd271a95-d7f5-4043-ab5d-91f0a1ac4505



