Caladrius Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming January Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (January 7, 2019) – Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company with multiple technology platforms targeting select cardiovascular indications and autoimmune disease, announced today that management will participate at the following conferences in January:

Regenerative Medicine Crossroad in Tokyo #9

Presentation Title: Autologous CD34 cell therapy for critical limb ischemia: a long-term Japanese-American partnership

Date & Time: Monday, January 28, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. (JST)

Presenter: Douglas Losordo, M.D., FACC, FAHA, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development, Chief Medical Officer

Venue: Nihonbashi Life Science Building 2F in Tokyo, Japan

2nd Innovative Regulatory Pathways Summit

Presentation Title: Sakigake Designation System: A Japanese Strategy for Expedited Drug Development

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (EST)

Presenter: William K. Sietsema, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs

Venue: Sheraton Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius is a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative products that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. The Company’s goal is to build a broad portfolio of novel and versatile products that address important unmet medical needs. Our current product candidates include three developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34 cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of SAKIGAKE designation, in Phase 2 testing in Japan and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS14-CMD, in Phase 2 testing for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction and CLBS14-NORDA (formerly CLBS14-RfA) in late-stage development for no option refractory disabling angina for which it has received RMAT designation. Caladrius’ autoimmune product candidate in Phase 2 testing, CLBS03, is an ex vivo expanded polyclonal T regulatory cell therapy for the treatment of recent-onset type 1 diabetes. CLBS03 has been awarded Fast Track and Orphan designations by the FDA. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com .

Contacts:

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

John Menditto

Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: +1-908-842-0084

Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

