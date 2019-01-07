II-VI Incorporated Introduces ZnS Micro Lenses for Automotive Thermal Imaging

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leading provider of micro-optics today announced the introduction of its zinc sulfide (ZnS) micro lenses for automotive thermal imaging applications.



The growing utility of thermal imagers in cars, including for improved visibility, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, is spurring the demand for micro-optics in miniature infrared cameras that can be integrated inconspicuously in a wide variety of car body designs.





“Thermal stability, material durability and low insertion loss make zinc sulfide one of the best choices of materials for high performance and rugged infrared optical systems to begin with,” said Stacey Armagost, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, II-VI Laser Solutions. “In addition, our ability to achieve diamond turned surface quality on such small lenses in high volume production using process automation represents a technology breakthrough that enables optimal performance in miniature infrared cameras.”

II-VI’s broad portfolio of products for sensing in automotive include vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) arrays , edge emitting lasers , laser bars , low angle shift filters , wide incidence angle mirrors , polygon mirrors and thermoelectric coolers .

II-VI will showcase its broad portfolio of semiconductor lasers and micro-optics for consumer electronics and automotive at CES 2019 , in Las Vegas, NV, on January 8-11, 2019, at Westgate Booth #2301.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/944786fb-01ba-4884-843f-f5ae83654e1d



