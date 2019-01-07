Wingstop Inc. to Participate at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) (“Wingstop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate at the 21st Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Hotel & Resort in Orlando, FL.



The Company will host investor meetings on Monday, January 14th and Tuesday, January 15th as well as webcast its presentation beginning at 10:30 AM ET on Monday, January 14th. The presentation will be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Wingstop's corporate website at ir.wingstop.com under the 'News & Events' section.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Wingstop operates and franchises more than 1,200 restaurants across the United States and nine other countries around the world. The Wing Experts’ menu features classic and boneless wings with 11 bold, distinctive flavors including Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Spicy Korean Q, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, and Mango Habanero. Wingstop’s wings are always cooked to order, hand-sauced and tossed and served with our fresh-cut, seasoned fries and made-from-scratch Ranch and Bleu Cheese dips. The Company has grown its domestic same store sales for 14 consecutive years, has been ranked #3 on the “Top 100 Fastest Growing Restaurant Chains” by Nation’s Restaurant News (2016), was ranked #7 on the “Top 40 Fast Casual Chains” by Restaurant Business (2016), and was named “Best Franchise Deal in North America” by QSR magazine (2014). For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstopfranchise.com. Follow us on facebook.com/Wingstop and Twitter @Wingstop.

Media Contact:

Brian Bell

972-707-3956

bbell@wingstop.com

Investor Contact:

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

raphael.gross@icrinc.com

