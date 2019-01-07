Rafael Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rafael”), a leader in the field of cancer metabolism, today announced that Sanjeev Luther, President & CEO of Rafael will present at the 37th Annual J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.



Mr. Luther will discuss the Company’s clinical development strategy and ongoing R&D in its proprietary Altered Metabolism Directed (AMD) platform. Rafael is currently running Phase 3 pivotal clinical trials in pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and plans to launch additional trials in oncology indications with severe unmet clinical need.

PRESENTATION DETAILS:

Where: Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California

Date: Thursday, January 10, 2019

Presentation: 11:30 AM – 11:55 AM in the Colonial Room

Webcast: Click here and sign in to watch. You will need to create a new login if you don’t have one yet.

Contact: Jacob Jonas, 973-438-3176 or jacob.jonas@rafaelpharma.com

Interviews with Mr. Luther are available upon request.





About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held clinical-stage, metabolic oncology therapeutics company committed to the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael’s primary objective is to develop innovative, highly selective, well tolerated and highly effective anti-cancer agents by selectively targeting altered metabolism in cancer cells. Rafael’s first-in-class clinical lead compound, CPI-613 is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1, 1/2, 2 and 3 clinical studies. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: RFL). For more information, visit http://www.rafaelpharma.com/ .



