Synaptics Selected by SK Broadband as Technology Partner to Power Next-Generation TV Services to 4 Million Subscribers

LAS VEGAS and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced that its VideoSmart™ and AudioSmart® IoT technologies have been selected by SK Broadband for its B TV consumer devices to be launched in 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Synaptics VideoSmart technologies have a leading market position in the fastest growing segment in the IPTV/OTT industry where Service Providers have adopted Android as a software platform. In addition to the latest 4K HDR video and security (CAS) technologies, Synaptics’ VideoSmart family has added AI to its differentiating feature-set with its recently announced SyNAP™ technology. Synaptics’ AudioSmart far-field voice DSP technologies are also being adopted by TV providers for enabling consumers to use their voice to control their TV and home automation services.

“Synaptics has developed an impressive portfolio of multimedia SoCs and far-field voice solutions over several generations that enable service providers like SK Broadband to deliver a compelling TV service to our subscribers,” said Sang Bum Lee, vice president and CTO at SK Broadband. “Synaptics’ VideoSmart products with integrated far-field voice features are the clear choice as we continue to innovate our TV services for a more intuitive, exciting entertainment experience for our subscribers. We are pleased to see Synaptics bring such state-of-the-art disruptive features to the IPTV/OTT industry.”

“We are excited that SK Broadband has selected our VideoSmart technology to enhance their subscribers’ video and voice user experience. It is another testament to how Synaptics is capitalizing on our investment in IoT and successfully expanding our market presence, notably among Tier 1 Pay TV service providers around the world,” said Huibert Verhoeven, senior vice president and general manager, IoT Division at Synaptics. “We look forward to supporting SK Broadband’s vision for enhanced TV services with our unique technologies.”

The Synaptics VideoSmart series of products include powerful single-chip ultra-high definition (UHD) media processors for set-top-boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices. These high-performance processors are already deployed across many operators throughout the world. Leveraging its established expertise in high-performance, power-efficient chip design, Synaptics develops solutions that enable rich multimedia, seamless connectivity, and customized experiences for next-generation home entertainment devices.

About Synaptics:

Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of the human interface revolution, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics’ broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company’s rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. (NASDAQ: SYNA ) www.synaptics.com .

