Goodfood to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results & Hold Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) will release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2019 on Monday, January 14, 2019, after markets close. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, President & COO, and Philippe Adam, CFO of Goodfood, will hold a conference call to review the results at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on the same day.

The Company also announced that it will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Details of the Conference Call:

When: January 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. E.T

Dial in number: 877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Conference call replay available until January 28, 2019

1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9834

The conference ID is 4172529.

Annual General Meeting:

When: January 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. E.T

Location: Fasken Martineau, 800 Victoria Square, Suite 3700, Montréal, Québec

You can access the slide presentations on Goodfood’s website: https://www.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

About Goodfood

Goodfood is a leading home meal solutions company in Canada, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy systematic instructions. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Goodfood had 126,000 active subscribers as of November 30, 2018. www.makegoodfood.ca

For further information:

Investors Media Philippe Adam, Chief Financial Officer,

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca Philippe Letarte, Consultant

(438) 499-8504

pletarte@national.ca

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.