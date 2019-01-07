Hi-Crush Partners LP Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Updates and Updated Outlook

Volumes of 2.0 million tons sold in 4Q 2018 vs. 2.8 million tons in 3Q 2018

Second Kermit production facility construction completed on time and under budget; first volumes delivered

Executed new contracts with E&Ps for logistics services, in-basin and Northern White sand

Achieving further success in last mile development; completed field testing of new FB Atlas conveyor system

Board of Directors suspends the quarterly distribution based on current market conditions

HOUSTON, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP), "Hi-Crush" or the "Partnership", today announced fourth quarter 2018 operational and financial updates and provided an updated outlook.

"Well completion activity slowed significantly in the fourth quarter, impacting sales volumes and pricing primarily of Northern White sand, and to a lesser extent in-basin sand," said Mr. Robert E. Rasmus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush. "While sequential weakness was anticipated and well-documented across the industry, the level of weakness in completions was greater than previously expected. We are proactively analyzing our cost structure and we have made, and will continue to make, whatever decisions are necessary to navigate near-term challenges and best position Hi-Crush for the long-term."

Volume Update

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Partnership reported sales volumes of 1,976,805 tons, compared to 2,775,360 tons sold in the third quarter of 2018, below the previously forecasted range of 2.3 to 2.5 million tons. Volumes sold during the fourth quarter of 2018 were negatively impacted by greater than expected weakness in completions activity and timing of customer demand, as well as typical seasonal slowdowns.

"Our overall volumes were impacted by the headwinds anticipated during the quarter," said Ms. Laura C. Fulton, Chief Financial Officer of Hi-Crush. "The reduction in completions activity, combined with the timing of work by our customers, resulted in lower than expected sales volumes. Sales volumes from the Kermit facility were strong, but volumes from our Northern White facilities faced greater than expected negative pressures. Our sales volumes improved during December as we advanced our strategy of selling more volumes to E&Ps, including the execution of additional contracts for Northern White sand and our PropStream® services."

Kermit Facility Development Update

The Partnership announced the completion in December of construction at its second Kermit production facility. The 3.0 million ton per year facility is located one mile west of the first Kermit facility, with sufficient and separate road access to enable efficient ingress and egress for the two facilities. Both Kermit facilities produce a single product, 100 mesh Permian PearlTM frac sand, and all volumes produced from the two facilities are mined from the same reserves. The reserve life for the Kermit complex is estimated to be approximately 17 years.

"The construction of our second Kermit facility was completed on time and under budget in December and we successfully delivered our first volumes from the facility," said Mr. Rasmus. "Combined with our customer-driven expansion project at Wyeville, our decision to expand production at our industry-leading and most efficient facilities in West Texas and Wisconsin, supported by contracts from new and existing E&P customers, reflects our strategy of partnering with operators to meet their individual needs. We furnish a differentiated service offering, including the ability to supply sand at the minegate or in-basin, which combined with our last mile capabilities deepens the value we provide to operators. We expect the Kermit complex to ramp quickly to reach its combined annual nameplate capacity of 6.0 million tons in March, supported by contracts with operators for approximately 85% of its capacity. Our previously announced expansion of the Wyeville facility is fully supported by customer commitments and is on schedule for completion in mid-first quarter of 2019."

Contract Update

The Partnership also announced new contracts with E&Ps for Northern White sand and PropStream services starting in the first quarter of 2019. The contracts executed with E&Ps to-date support approximately half of currently operating Northern White frac sand production capacity and commit additional PropStream systems and crews primarily in the Northeast with leading operators in the region. In addition, the Partnership announced the execution of pricing amendments to certain of its sand supply agreements supporting the Kermit complex.

"We are excited to deepen relationships with operators that value our reliability, safety record and integrated last mile services," Mr. Rasmus continued. "At the same time, we remain in active discussions with our customers, particularly around the fixed-prices defined in our in-basin sand agreements. While certain discussions are ongoing, we conservatively expect more than $100 million in EBITDA annually solely from frac sand sales from our Kermit complex, before any added contribution of our logistics services. The in-basin sand contract amendments were negotiated with a focus on trading value for value and further strengthening the long-term relationships we target with our operator customers. With this strategic orientation, and as a result of these negotiations, we have secured the use of additional PropStream crews and equipment, increased volume commitments and extended terms on the contracts."

Operational Update

In support of the expansion of its PropStream service, Hi-Crush recently completed successful field testing for the new FB Atlas top-fill conveyor system with an existing E&P customer in West Texas. This new technology utilizes hopper bottom trailers capable of delivering 27 tons of frac sand per truckload to the wellsite, greatly improving the efficiency of transportation through more tons per truckload, as well as quicker turnaround times at the wellsite. The FB Atlas is capable of unloading hopper bottom trailers in 10 minutes, faster than any other solution, and maximizing the number of round trips made to Hi-Crush’s terminals or Kermit facilities.

"Customer demand for our FB silos has been robust and feedback on these systems and our team’s execution has been tremendously positive," continued Mr. Rasmus. "Customers are increasingly focused on the last mile value proposition, and against this backdrop we have explored several ways in which we can utilize the new FB silo service offering to improve efficiencies and deliver further value to our customers. We believe our customer strategy, combined with our Mine. Move. Manage. operational strategy, is pivotal to long-term success in the frac sand and logistics sector. We are committed to fundamentally extending our business beyond the mine, including an increasing concentration on the logistics of frac sand, and serving customers through unique, value added solutions."

Distribution Update

The Partnership also announced the Board of Directors’ decision to suspend the quarterly distribution. Hi-Crush previously declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.225 per unit on all common units, or $0.90 on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2018, which was paid in November 2018.

"As a result of the challenging conditions experienced in the fourth quarter, the Board of Directors made the decision to suspend the quarterly distribution, which reflects our commitment to financial discipline and maintaining a strong balance sheet," said Ms. Fulton. "Our balance sheet is well positioned for the challenges facing the industry, supported by our financial structure with no maintenance covenants, and enhanced by the Board’s decision to further protect our capital position. With $114 million of cash as of year-end and no borrowings under our asset-backed facility, we have more than sufficient funding for our semi-annual interest payments, our 2019 maintenance capex and remaining growth capex from our 2018 expansion projects."

Outlook

"We continue to believe some of the market dynamics that coalesced in the fourth quarter are transitory," said Mr. Rasmus. "We anticipate improving activity in 2019 as E&Ps focus a larger share of their capital budgets on completions and additional takeaway capacity in the Permian Basin becomes available, but the pace of improvement remains uncertain. Supply and demand dynamics for frac sand should also improve as more capacity is shut down, construction of new in-basin supply slows, and demand fundamentals continue to strengthen. Overall, some headwinds may prove more persistent than previously anticipated, continuing the challenging environment for Northern White sand. Our customer-focused strategy to provide sand and last mile solutions to operators is benefiting demand for sand from our Northern White facilities, as evidenced by recent contracts signed with E&Ps, and we will continue to operate our production to efficiently meet those customers’ needs."

"We are proactively taking steps to control costs, including our decision in the third quarter to idle the Whitehall plant," continued Ms. Fulton. "We are focused on improving our cost structure from the mine to the last mile, and on establishing and deepening relationships with operators. Our balance sheet remains strong and our financial position and operational priorities are well-aligned to support success in 2019 and over the long-term."

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a fully integrated, strategic provider of proppant and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry. We own and operate multiple frac sand mining facilities and in-basin terminals, and provide mine-to-wellsite logistics services that optimize proppant supply to customers in all major basins. Our PropStream service, offering both container- and silo-based wellsite delivery and storage systems, provides the highest level of flexibility, safety and efficiency in managing the full scope and value of the proppant supply chain. Visit HiCrush.com.

