Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Geoffrey A. Block, M.D. as Vice President, Nephrology

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey A. Block, M.D., as Vice President, Nephrology.



Dr. Block, a world-renowned nephrologist, joins Reata with over 20 years of experience conducting clinical research and treating patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Dr. Block served as the Director of Clinical Research in the Denver Nephrology Research Division at Colorado Kidney Care/Denver Nephrologists. Dr. Block has participated in multiple clinical studies of bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone), Reata’s lead clinical candidate, and recently presented results from both the Phase 2 CARDINAL and Phase 2 PHOENIX trials of bardoxolone in rare forms of CKD at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2018.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Block, one of our lead investigators and external advisors, to Reata,” said Colin Meyer, M.D., Reata’s Chief Medical Officer. “In addition to his participation in most major recent nephrology trials of investigational agents, Dr. Block has served as principal investigator for several Reata trials and been a key advisor to our CKD development programs. This experience provides Dr. Block with a unique perspective that will allow him to serve as a critical interface between our internal development, medical affairs, and commercial teams and the nephrology community.”

“I have participated in over 100 trials of approved and investigational therapies for patients with CKD over 20 years of research, and believe nothing has shown the potential to change the CKD treatment landscape like bardoxolone,” said Dr. Block. “Across a variety of kidney diseases, bardoxolone treatment has been associated with improved kidney function, as opposed to just slowing the rate of progression, and it is an incredible feeling to tell a patient that their kidney function has improved rather than declined.”

Previously, Dr. Block served as an associate clinical professor in Medicine at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, as an attending physician at St. Joseph’s Hospital, and as the medical director of the DaVita-Lowry Hemodialysis Unit. Dr. Block received his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and completed his fellowship in nephrology at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates, and our ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of our product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “will,” “may,” “aims,” “plans,” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Reata’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the timing, costs, conduct, and outcome of our clinical trials and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the timing of the initiation and availability of data from such trials; (ii) the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for our product candidates; (iii) the potential market size and the size of the patient populations for our product candidates, if approved for commercial use, and the market opportunities for our product candidates; and (iv) other factors set forth in Reata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the caption “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

