Verrica Appoints Neil D. DeHenes as Vice President of Distribution, Trade and Channel Strategy

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the appointment of Neil D. DeHenes as Vice President of Distribution, Trade and Channel Strategy.

"We are delighted to welcome Neil to our team and look forward to leveraging his deep industry experience as the company prepares for the potential launch of VP-102 for molluscum contagiosum," commented Ted White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica. "Neil’s acumen in distribution, patient services, payer strategy, and government programs will be a key asset in developing a comprehensive commercial launch model.”

Mr. DeHenes brings to Verrica extensive experience in end-to-end commercialization support across the design, evaluation, implementation, and execution of channel strategy, patient services, co-pay offerings, third party logistics, and government program operations. He was the Life Sciences Commercial Strategy Lead at Deloitte Advisory where he provided executive oversight and supervision on all commercial strategy engagements within Deloitte’s Life Science and Healthcare sector. Prior to Deloitte, Mr. DeHenes worked at Cardinal Health for over ten years where most recently he was the National Director of Sales Management. Mr. DeHenes received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases with significant unmet needs. The company is currently advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical drug device combination therapy containing a novel topical solution of 0.7% cantharidin for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris (common warts). Verrica is also currently evaluating and prioritizing other potential indications for VP-102 and the company’s proprietary topical solutions of cantharidin. Verrica is headquartered in West Chester, PA. For more information, please visit www.verrica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Verrica’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the potential launch of VP-102 for molluscum contagiosum. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the drug development process and the regulatory approval process, Verrica’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Verrica’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and Verrica’s other periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Verrica as of the date of this release, and Verrica assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

