II-VI Incorporated Introduces Dual Bandpass Filters for Integrated Digital and 3D Sensing Cameras

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leading provider of micro-optics today announced the introduction of its dual bandpass filter for integrated digital and 3D sensing cameras.



II-VI’s new dual bandpass filters provide high transmission simultaneously in the visible wavelength range for digital photography and in the near-infrared wavelength range for laser-based 3D sensing.





“Digital cameras have dramatically improved in quality and resolution since they were first introduced. New applications such as face biometrics and augmented reality are now driving the demand for 3D sensing capabilities,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Vice President, Strategic Marketing, II-VI Photonics. “II-VI’s advanced dual passband filters are the first of their kind available on the market. We will leverage our proprietary coating technology and scalable manufacturing platform to meet the anticipated high volume demand.”

II-VI’s dual bandpass filters are available with the near-infrared passband centered on 850 nm, 940 nm or any other near-infrared wavelength range of interest. II-VI’s broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics include vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) arrays , edge emitting lasers , low angle shift filters , wide incidence angle mirrors and micro-lenses .

II-VI will showcase its broad portfolio of semiconductor lasers and micro-optics for consumer electronics and automotive at CES 2019 , in Las Vegas, NV, on January 8-11, 2019, at Westgate Booth #2301.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

