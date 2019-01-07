Husky Reminds MEG Energy Shareholders to Tender Well in Advance of January 16 Deadline

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) reminds MEG Energy shareholders to tender their shares immediately in support of Husky’s full and fair offer announced on September 30, 2018.



Under the terms of Husky’s offer, each MEG shareholder has the option to choose to receive consideration per MEG share of $11 in cash or 0.485 of a Husky share, subject to maximum aggregate cash consideration of $1 billion and a maximum aggregate number of Husky shares issued of approximately 107 million.

The proposed transaction has met all regulatory requirements, including approval granted under the Investment Canada Act.

As previously stated, Husky’s offer includes a condition that at least 66 2/3 percent of MEG shares must be tendered before Husky will take up shares to successfully complete the transaction.

MEG shareholders are reminded to tender well in advance of the deadline of 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Most brokers and other financial intermediaries will have established earlier cut-off times, and shareholders must instruct their intermediaries promptly if they wish to tender.

For assistance with tendering their shares, MEG shareholders are advised to contact the Information Agent D.F. King Canada by telephone at 1-800-761-6707 (North American toll-free number) or +1-212-771-1133 (outside North America) or by email at inquiries@dfking.com

More information about the benefits of Husky’s offer, as well as instructions on how to tender, are available at www.huskyenergy.com/BetterTogether



Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues

403-513-7602

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or buy, any securities. The offer to acquire MEG securities and to issue securities of Husky Energy Inc. (the “Company”) will be made solely by, and subject to the terms and conditions set out in, the formal offer to purchase and takeover bid circular and accompanying letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery as they may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

NOTICE TO U.S. HOLDERS OF MEG SHARES

The Company has filed a registration statement covering the offer and sale of the Company’s shares in the acquisition with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Such registration statement covering such offer and sale includes various documents related to such offer and sale. THE COMPANY URGES INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF MEG TO READ SUCH REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND ANY AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH SUCH OFFER AND SALE OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES AS THOSE DOCUMENTS BECOME AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. You are able to obtain a free copy of such registration statement, as well as other relevant filings regarding the Company or such transaction involving the issuance of the Company’s shares, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) under the issuer profile for the Company, or on request without charge from the Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of the Company, at 707, 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary Alberta or by telephone at 403-298-6111.

The Company is a foreign private issuer and is permitted to prepare the offer to purchase and takeover bid circular and related documents in accordance with Canadian disclosure requirements, which are different from those of the United States. The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles, and they may be subject to Canadian auditing and auditor independence standards. They may not be comparable to financial statements of United States companies.

Shareholders of MEG should be aware that owning the Company’s shares may subject them to tax consequences both in the United States and in Canada. The offer to purchase and takeover bid circular (or any applicable supplement) may not describe these tax consequences fully. MEG shareholders should read any tax discussion in the offer to purchase and takeover bid circular(or any applicable supplement), and holders of MEG shares are urged to consult their tax advisors.

A MEG shareholder’s ability to enforce civil liabilities under the United States federal securities laws may be affected adversely because the Company is incorporated in Alberta, Canada, some or all of the Company’s officers and directors and some or all of the experts named in the offering documents reside outside of the United States, and all or a substantial portion of the Company’s assets and of the assets of such persons are located outside the United States. MEG shareholders in the United States may not be able to sue the Company or the Company’s officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violation of United States federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel such parties to subject themselves to the jurisdiction of a court in the United States or to enforce a judgment obtained from a court of the United States.

NEITHER THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATOR HAS OR WILL HAVE APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE COMPANY’S SHARES OFFERED IN THE OFFERING DOCUMENTS, OR HAS OR WILL HAVE DETERMINED IF ANY OFFERING DOCUMENTS ARE TRUTHFUL OR COMPLETE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

MEG shareholders should be aware that, during the period of the offer, the Company or its affiliates, directly or indirectly, may bid for or make purchases of the securities to be distributed or to be exchanged, or certain related securities, as permitted by applicable laws or regulations of Canada or its provinces or territories.

Unless otherwise indicated, all currency is expressed in this news release in Canadian dollars.

