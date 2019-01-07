BOSS Audio Systems Announces the LXA5 – Alexa-Enabled Smart Media Platform for the Car

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSS Audio Systems , a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, will be demonstrating the LXA5, a Double Din head unit featuring a 6.2" Capacitive Touchscreen and Amazon Alexa built-in, at the 2019 International CES. BOSS Audio Systems will showcase the LXA5 at the Verona Sky Villa Suite at the Westgate hotel January 8 –10. Consumers can also experience the unit in the Amazon Alexa Auto booth in North Hall 7506 .



BOSS Audio Systems’ LXA5 (pronounced Lexa5) is among the first aftermarket products to offer a true multitasking smart media platform for the car, enabling users to interact with Amazon Alexa and access native cloud & local entertainment features. In addition to Alexa, LXA5 sports the new BOSS user-friendly GUI with fully-embedded Bluetooth technology, allowing users to make calls, stream music, and more via their smartphone connection. The LXA5 also works with existing backup cameras and steering wheel audio controls for a safer drive.

“Our vision is for Alexa to be available everywhere customers want to interact with her, and it’s fantastic to see products like the LXA5 emerge that will allow more people to experience Alexa in the car,” said Ned Curic, VP of Alexa Auto at Amazon. “BOSS Audio Systems has decades of experience in audio technology and design, and we’re excited to continue working together to deliver incredible aftermarket products with Alexa built-in.”

With Alexa built-in, customers can ask Alexa to play music, set reminders, control smart home devices, and access tens of thousands of skills – all while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. LXA5’s high-quality microphone allows the entire car to interact, giving back seat passengers some front seat control.

Sam Rabbani, CEO and founder for BOSS Audio Systems, shared his vision for the LXA series: “The LXA5 is our first release in the LXA series. As an aftermarket car audio leader, we invest heavily in R&D and we’re excited to enable current car owners to upgrade to hands-free luxury at an affordable price. Working directly with the Alexa Auto team has already allowed us to make a powerful difference in our smart technology design, and we’re excited about what’s ahead.”

The LXA5 is part of BOSS Audio Systems’ LXA series, which brings consumers Alexa-enabled hands-free technology, ranging from dongles to multitasking head units. With next level smart design, the LXA series will focus on bringing #nextlevelsmart technology to the car audio market.

LXA5 PRODUCT INFORMATION:

MSRP: $199

Expected Availability: April 2019

LXA5 Features:

Alexa Built-In*

Ask Alexa to play music, set reminders, control smart home devices, and access tens of thousands of Alexa skills – all while keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Bluetooth Hands-free Calling

Bluetooth enabled for wireless hands-free calling and speaker listening when paired with a smartphone.





Wirelessly stream audio via Bluetooth and listen to streaming music services such as Amazon Prime Music and Pandora. Control the track & volume up/down and play/pause using smartphone apps. The DVD video player allows passengers to enjoy movies.





Digital Capacitive Touchscreen TFT Widescreen display panel with an innovative graphic interface for touch control of many of this unit's features and functions.





Supports USB flash drive files as well as SD memory cards up to 32 GB for music, photo and video playback.

Steering Wheel Control and Backup Camera

Control the LXA5 using the vehicle's existing steering wheel control buttons (an additional interface - sold separately- is required). Rear camera input allows for safe backup.

USB Charging

Charge USB connected devices through the built-in 1A charger.

AUX Input

Connect to the audio output of an external device such as an MP3 Player or Smartphone.

About BOSS Audio Systems:

Since 1987 BOSS Audio Systems has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a vast resource of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.

The company offers more than 400 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, BOSS Audio Systems leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.

*To get started with Alexa, download the Alexa App on your Android or iOS device and pair your phone with the vehicle via Wi-Fi. Link your Alexa account, and you’re ready to hit the road and enjoy the LXA5.

**Some local skills such as video and FM radio still require button control on the touchscreen. GPS requires a smartphone GPS app and audio transfer to the unit.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

