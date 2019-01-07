CadmiumCD Launches Logistics Software at PCMA Convening Leaders’ 2019 Annual Meeting in Pittsburgh, PA

New Software Strives to Automate Resource Allocation and Cut Down Tedious Processes for Meeting Planners

/EIN News/ -- FOREST HILL, Md., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CadmiumCD, a leading event software company, announced the official launch of logistics management to its software platform during PCMA’s 2019 Convening Leaders Conference in Pittsburgh, PA. Conference Harvester Logistics allows meeting organizers to build a list of available resources, assign those resources to specific rooms in a convention center, and check for conflicts against date, time, room, and resource requirements for sessions.



How Does Conference Harvester Logistics Work?

The core of Conference Harvester Logistics is the ability to create functions. A function is essentially a session block that includes date, time, and room, to which meeting organizers can assign resources and team members. Presentations can then be assigned to these functions based on date/time/room requirements. If a function block is not available for that presentation, meeting organizers will be alerted to a conflict so they can quickly and easily resolve the issue.

Watch the video here .

“Conference Harvester Logistics is a tool that meeting planners will use months before their conference, at the time of their hotel RFP process,” says Megan Kurtzman, CadmiumCD Training Manager. “They will assign functions based on their program requirements and venue space. Once they complete the call for papers and speaker management processes, they’ll be able to schedule sessions to the function blocks they’ve already created in the software.”

Why Use Conference Harvester Logistics?

With Conference Harvester Logistics, CadmiumCD declares a number of features and benefits that were previously vacant from or lacking in the market.

Features

Drag & Drop Calendar Tool

Room Management

Conflict Checking (Date/Room/Time, People)

Resource Assignment (Food & Beverage, A/V, etc)

Team Member Management

Tasks (Upload, Download, Resource Assignment)

Communication Module

Benefits

Ability to start planning with event management software at the time of the RFP process.

Save time and money through automatic conflict checking and assignment of sessions to calendar blocks.

Significant cost savings by assigning resources to a function instead of a specific presentation, thereby cutting down on double-work.

Check room capacities against presentation requirements (room setup style, layout configuration, etc).

Better organization of team members through task assignments, email communications, and by assigning them to specific functions.

Check if speakers, team members (staff, volunteers, etc), or rooms are double booked.

Is This the Future of Conference Software?

CadmiumCD has taken such care in creating Conference Harvester Logistics that it hired an independent organization in late 2017 to conduct industry research on the functionality organizers need most. The software’s launch at PCMA Convening Leaders is the very first step in creating meeting planning tools of the future based on this research.

Michelle Wyatt, CadmiumCD co-founder and CEO, says she and her staff are excited for this launch. “It’s been 18+ months in the making, and we’ve worked hard with our beta testers to create a solution that solves the most pressing issue meeting planners face today.” The beta version of the software has already won multiple awards for its impact on the industry.

Want to Learn More About Logistics?

Meeting organizers interested in Conference Harvester Logistics can learn more or request a demo at www.cadmiumcd.com .

About CadmiumCD

CadmiumCD is an event management software company with more than 15 years of experience providing solutions for Meeting Planners, Exhibition Organizers, Education Directors, and Attendees. The company’s award-winning platform is trusted by more than 3,500 meeting professionals worldwide to collect, manage and share content across all event stakeholders. For more information, visit www.cadmiumcd.com or call 1-877-426-6323.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.