Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2019

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that members of management will attend the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2019 in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, January 8 and Wednesday, January 9, 2019. John Lindsay, President and CEO, will participate in a panel discussion on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.



The investor slides to be used during the conference will be available for download on the Company’s website at http://www.hpinc.com by accessing the corresponding link through the Investor Relations/Presentation section of the website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com .

IR Contact:

Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations

918-588-5190

investor.relations@hpinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.