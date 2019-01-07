New Online Resource Tool Available for Persons with Migraine Disease to Help Address Healthcare Challenges

Announcing the Launch of Migraine Matters

/EIN News/ -- Hampton, VA, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient Advocate Foundation (PAF) is excited to announce the launch of its new interactive educational widget, Migraine Matters, that empowers those with Migraine and Headache disorders. Created by combining the best resources from top nonprofits and clinical experts in the field of migraine treatment and research, Migraine Matters is an easy-to-use online resource area for patients, caregivers, and physicians.



“We wanted to create a resource center that above all would be useful and helpful for those individuals who live with Migraine disease every day,” said Erin Bradshaw, PAF’s Chief of Mission Delivery. “I believe that by gathering this vast collection of resources into one location, and making it easy to use, we have accomplished our goal of helping address the practical and financial issues this community faces.”



Migraine Matters features an ever-expanding collection of articles, videos, webinars, infographics, and tools designed to provide relevant information to those seeking assistance or education on the unique challenges associated with episodic and chronic migraine diagnosis.



“I cannot overstate how great it is to have all of these resources in one place,” said Lindsay Videnieks JD, Executive Director of The Headache and Migraine Policy Forum. “We have found it both incredibly useful and easy to navigate.”



Visit migrainematters.patientadvocate.org to get started.



Migraine Matters is brought to you by Patient Advocate Foundation, working alongside advocates and medical experts from Migraine, Headache, and Neurology fields to identify the topics and resources you most need. This project receives financial donation support from Allergan and AMGEN.



To host Migraine Matters on your organization’s website, please contact the Migraine Matters team at migrainematters@patientadvocate.org.



##





About Patient Advocate Foundation (PAF)

Established in 1996, Patient Advocate Foundation assists patients who have been diagnosed with chronic, life threatening and debilitating diseases overcome healthcare access barriers. PAF provides in-depth sustained assistance through personalized case management, financial support, and connection to critical community and educational resources, all at no cost to the patient or their caregiver. For more information about Patient Advocate Foundation and its mission to improve health access to all patients, visit www.patientadvocate.org or call 1-800-532-5274.

Screenshot of Migraine Matters start page



Sample of educational content available within Migraine Matters









Attachments

Caitlin Donovan, Director, Outreach and Public Affairs Patient Advocate Foundation 202-465-5113 press@patientadvocate.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.