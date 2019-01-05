The Democratic-Led 116th Congress Convenes, Passes Legislation to Reopen the Government

Message from the majority leader

This week, the Democratic-led 116th Congress convened, and House Democrats – who are now entrusted with control of the House Floor – quickly took steps to pass a House Rules package that will restore power to the American people and ensure that Congress works again on their behalf. As Majority Leader, I was proud to bring a House Rules package to the Floor that restores the people’s voice; fixes the legislative process; improves oversight and ethics; imposes common-sense budget rules; and promotes inclusion and diversity. By adopting this Rules package, we will go from the most closed Congress in history to a more transparent, accountable, and productive House that delivers for the American people.

In addition to passing those reforms, House Democrats took action on the opening day of the new Congress to reopen the government and end the Trump shutdown. We passed legislation that Senate Republicans previously agreed to, so there’s no reason why the Senate can’t take it up and pass it now and send it to the President for his signature so we can end the shutdown. Democrats continue to make clear that we are for border security, and we can continue to discuss effective uses of taxpayer dollars for that purpose, but we ought to pass these bills and reopen the government while negotiations continue. It is unacceptable for President Trump and Republicans to hold the people’s government – and the federal employees who serve the public – hostage.

I will continue working to reopen government, so we can then turn to the people’s business. Today, we introduced a government reform package, H.R. 1, which will be the first major piece of legislation that House Democrats consider on the House Floor. We intend to pass it in the opening weeks of the Congress to renew Americans’ faith that government can work again, and then turn to issues they care about most: lowering health care and prescription drug costs, creating jobs and raising wages, and expanding opportunity so more families can Make It In America.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn about what House Democrats are doing to lead America in a new direction. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

democratic news update On The Convening of the 116th Congress

On the Need to End the Trump Shutdown and Fund Government