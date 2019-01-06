Hoyer Statement on House Democrats’ Latest Effort to Reopen Government, End the Trump Shutdown

“These four appropriations bills, which I will bring to the Floor next week and the House will pass, will leave Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans with no excuse to avoid taking action to end the Trump shutdown of the agencies they cover. Let me be clear: these are Republican bills. They are essentially the same funding bills that the Republican Senate wrote and approved by a 92-6 margin during the last Congress. “It is unacceptable that Republicans are once again pursuing a government shutdown as a strategy to achieve what they otherwise could not achieve through the democratic process. In doing so, they are harming federal employees — including law enforcement, public safety personnel, and Coast Guard service members — and the American people they serve. I urge Leader McConnell to put an end to this shutdown by putting these bills on the Floor as soon as they pass the House this week.”