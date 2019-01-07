There were 16 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,489 in the last 365 days.

South Africa calls for calm ahead of the announcement of the official election results in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

South Africa joins SADC, the AU and many other international organisations in awaiting the elections results to be announced by the  Democratic  Republic of Congo's (DRC) Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI). Any other body of civil society should refrain from announcing  any results of the  elections which may undermine peace and stability in the DRC, as well as multilateral processes. We urge all leaders from different sectors of society to be responsible and wait for the elections results from CENI.

