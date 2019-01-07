There were 133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,607 in the last 365 days.

Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company's Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Company Law of Japan)

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 24, 2018, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan. 

Details are as follows:

Details of Share Repurchase  　
1. Period of own share repurchase: From December 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018
2. Class of shares: Common stock
3. Number of own shares repurchased: 0
4. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

Reference
A) The following details were resolved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 24, 2018:
1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 3,000,000 shares
    (1.01% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchase amount: Up to 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: From January 29, 2018 through January 28, 2019

/EIN News/ -- B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 29, 2018 through December 31, 2018, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 1,695,900
2. Total repurchase amount: 26,540,869,000 yen

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com

 

nidecnewlogo.jpg

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.