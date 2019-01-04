Olde York Potato Chips Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in One Lot of Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 Oz
Olde York Potato Chips of Brampton, Ontario is recalling Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz (UPC 0 41498 16306 8) with the specific lot code BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No other lot codes and no other products are involved in this action.
The recalled Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz (UPC 0 41498 16306 8) BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 were distributed to the ALDI stores listed below:
New York
<
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|2731 West State Street
|Olean
|NY
|14760
|3878 Vineyard Drive
|Dunkirk
|NY
|14048
|930 Fairmount Avenue
|Jamestown
|NY
|14701
Ohio
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|15849 Sr 170
|East Liverpool
|OH
|43920
|4150 Mall Drive
|Steubenville
|OH
|43952
|68525 Addie Way
|St. Clairsville
|OH
|43950
Pennsylvania
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|#6 575 Morgantown Street
|Uniontown
|PA
|15401
|780 Rostraver Road
|Belle Vernon
|PA
|15012
|210 Greene Plaza
|Waynesburg
|PA
|15370
|4728 Buffalo Road
|Erie
|PA
|16510
|2909 E. State Street
|Hermitage
|PA
|16148
|2647 West 12th Street
|Erie
|PA
|16505
|2222 Downs Drive
|Erie
|PA
|16509
|1706 McMahon Road
|Altoona
|PA
|16602
|2910 Oakland Avenue
|Indiana
|PA
|15701
|475 Galleria Drive
|Johnstown
|PA
|15904
|2415 State Rt. 257
|Cranberry
|PA
|16319
|4490 Admiral Peary Highway
|Ebensburg
|PA
|15931
|275 Dworman Lane
|New Castle
|PA
|16101
|300 Butler Commons
|Butler
|PA
|16001
|119 Triangle Drive
|Greensburg
|PA
|15601
|351 Logan Lane
|Baden
|PA
|15005
|2 Pine Grv Village Drive
|Grove City
|PA
|16127
|100 Aldi Drive
|North Versailles
|PA
|15137
|880 Butler Street
|Shaler Township
|PA
|15223
|1766 Golden Mile Highway
|Monroeville
|PA
|15146
|239 Clairton Boulevard
|West Mifflin
|PA
|15122
|16500 Conneaut Lake Road
|Meadville
|PA
|16335
|22827 Route 68
|Clarion
|PA
|16214
|18 Trinity Point Drive
|Washington
|PA
|15301
|100 Costco Drive
|Robinson Township
|PA
|15205
|5159 Library Road
|Bethel Park
|PA
|15102
|16 Federal Drive
|Penn Hills
|PA
|15235
|2348 Ardmore Boulevard
|Forest Hills
|PA
|15221
|33 Williamson Road
|Greenville
|PA
|16125
|101 Center Commons Boulevard
|Monaca
|PA
|15061
|2301 Sharky's Drive
|Latrobe
|PA
|15650
|1040 Village Center Drive
|Tarentum
|PA
|15084
|2515 Leechburg Road
|Lower Burrell
|PA
|15068
|2580 Constitution Boulevard
|Beaver Falls
|PA
|15010
|545 W Mahoning Street
|Punxsutawney
|PA
|15767
|11 Hilltop Plaza
|Kittanning
|PA
|16201
|8775 Norwin Avenue
|North Huntingdon
|PA
|15642
|4578 Route 8
|Allison Park
|PA
|15101
|6290 Northway Drive
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15237
|20111 Route 19
|Cranberry Township
|PA
|16066
|3089 Sussex Avenue
|Baldwin Township
|PA
|15226
|114 Chartiers Avenue
|McKees Rocks
|PA
|15136
|1606 North Center Avenue
|Somerset
|PA
|15501
|5700 Shaffer Road
|Dubois
|PA
|15801
|11800 Perry Highway
|Wexford
|PA
|15090
|2628 East Carson Street
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15203
|5631 Baum Boulevard
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15206
|3013 Washington Pike
|Bridgeville
|PA
|15017
|1001 East Main Street
|Bradford
|PA
|16701
|3917 Market Street
|Warren
|PA
|16365
|300 Eden Park Boulevard
|McKeesport
|PA
|15132
|7350 Saltsburg Road
|Penn Hills
|PA
|15235
|5200 Penn Avenue
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15224
|5239 Brownsville Road
|Baldwin Boro
|PA
|15236
|7221 McKnight Road
|Ross Township
|PA
|15237
|2011 Sheffield Road
|Aliquippa
|PA
|15001
|196 Bon Aire Plaza
|Butler
|PA
|16001
|1160 Washington Avenue
|Carnegie
|PA
|15106
|127 East 7th Avenue
|Homestead
|PA
|15120
West Virginia
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|3519 Monongahela Boulevard
|Star City
|WV
|26505
|555 Emily Drive
|Clarksburg
|WV
|26301
|245 University Avenue
|Morgantown
|WV
|26505
The product comes in a 10 oz bag marked with the lot code "BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6" on the top right corner of the front of the bag. A total of 96 cases were affected.
One gastrointestinal illness has been reported to date.
The issue was discovered when two consumers reported nding sour cream& onion seasoning on Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6. Olde York conducted an investigation which indicated that the problem was caused by an isolated breakdown in the company's cleaning process.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 product may dispose of it or return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Olde York Potato Chips Customer Care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (905) 669-2083 x 227.
###
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.