Olde York Potato Chips Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in One Lot of Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 Oz

Olde York Potato Chips of Brampton, Ontario is recalling Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz (UPC 0 41498 16306 8) with the specific lot code BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No other lot codes and no other products are involved in this action.

The recalled Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz (UPC 0 41498 16306 8) BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 were distributed to the ALDI stores listed below:

New York

Address City State Zip
2731 West State Street Olean NY 14760
3878 Vineyard Drive Dunkirk NY 14048
930 Fairmount Avenue Jamestown NY 14701

Ohio

Address City State Zip
15849 Sr 170 East Liverpool OH 43920
4150 Mall Drive Steubenville OH 43952
68525 Addie Way St. Clairsville OH 43950

Pennsylvania

Address City State Zip
#6 575 Morgantown Street Uniontown PA 15401
780 Rostraver Road Belle Vernon PA 15012
210 Greene Plaza Waynesburg PA 15370
4728 Buffalo Road Erie PA 16510
2909 E. State Street Hermitage PA 16148
2647 West 12th Street Erie PA 16505
2222 Downs Drive Erie PA 16509
1706 McMahon Road Altoona PA 16602
2910 Oakland Avenue Indiana PA 15701
475 Galleria Drive Johnstown PA 15904
2415 State Rt. 257 Cranberry PA 16319
4490 Admiral Peary Highway Ebensburg PA 15931
275 Dworman Lane New Castle PA 16101
300 Butler Commons Butler PA 16001
119 Triangle Drive Greensburg PA 15601
351 Logan Lane Baden PA 15005
2 Pine Grv Village Drive Grove City PA 16127
100 Aldi Drive North Versailles PA 15137
880 Butler Street Shaler Township PA 15223
1766 Golden Mile Highway Monroeville PA 15146
239 Clairton Boulevard West Mifflin PA 15122
16500 Conneaut Lake Road Meadville PA 16335
22827 Route 68 Clarion PA 16214
18 Trinity Point Drive Washington PA 15301
100 Costco Drive Robinson Township PA 15205
5159 Library Road Bethel Park PA 15102
16 Federal Drive Penn Hills PA 15235
2348 Ardmore Boulevard Forest Hills PA 15221
33 Williamson Road Greenville PA 16125
101 Center Commons Boulevard Monaca PA 15061
2301 Sharky's Drive Latrobe PA 15650
1040 Village Center Drive Tarentum PA 15084
2515 Leechburg Road Lower Burrell PA 15068
2580 Constitution Boulevard Beaver Falls PA 15010
545 W Mahoning Street Punxsutawney PA 15767
11 Hilltop Plaza Kittanning PA 16201
8775 Norwin Avenue North Huntingdon PA 15642
4578 Route 8 Allison Park PA 15101
6290 Northway Drive Pittsburgh PA 15237
20111 Route 19 Cranberry Township PA 16066
3089 Sussex Avenue Baldwin Township PA 15226
114 Chartiers Avenue McKees Rocks PA 15136
1606 North Center Avenue Somerset PA 15501
5700 Shaffer Road Dubois PA 15801
11800 Perry Highway Wexford PA 15090
2628 East Carson Street Pittsburgh PA 15203
5631 Baum Boulevard Pittsburgh PA 15206
3013 Washington Pike Bridgeville PA 15017
1001 East Main Street Bradford PA 16701
3917 Market Street Warren PA 16365
300 Eden Park Boulevard McKeesport PA 15132
7350 Saltsburg Road Penn Hills PA 15235
5200 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh PA 15224
5239 Brownsville Road Baldwin Boro PA 15236
7221 McKnight Road Ross Township PA 15237
2011 Sheffield Road Aliquippa PA 15001
196 Bon Aire Plaza Butler PA 16001
1160 Washington Avenue Carnegie PA 15106
127 East 7th Avenue Homestead PA 15120

West Virginia

Address City State Zip
3519 Monongahela Boulevard Star City WV 26505
555 Emily Drive Clarksburg WV 26301
245 University Avenue Morgantown WV 26505

The product comes in a 10 oz bag marked with the lot code "BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6" on the top right corner of the front of the bag. A total of 96 cases were affected.

One gastrointestinal illness has been reported to date.

The issue was discovered when two consumers reported nding sour cream& onion seasoning on Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6. Olde York conducted an investigation which indicated that the problem was caused by an isolated breakdown in the company's cleaning process.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 product may dispose of it or return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Olde York Potato Chips Customer Care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (905) 669-2083 x 227.

