Statement from Secretary Perry on the Passing of FERC Commissioner Kevin McIntyre

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry issued the following statement on the passing of FERC Commissioner Kevin McIntyre:

“I am very saddened to hear the news of Commissioner McIntyre’s passing. After an impressive career in the legal world Kevin answered the President’s call to serve as the Chairman of FERC, and he excelled as a thoughtful and steady leader during a pivotal time. I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with him and know this kind and decent man. On behalf of the Department of Energy, Anita and I send our thoughts and prayers to his wife Jennifer, their three children and the entire FERC family.”