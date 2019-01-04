Sunwing’s Million Dollar Beach Blowout Sale offers vacationers incredible savings on top-rated resorts

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter, Canadians can find themselves on a sunny vacation that won’t break the budget with the highly-anticipated return of Sunwing’s Million Dollar Beach Blowout Sale. The tour operator has negotiated incredible deals with millions of dollars in savings on all inclusive vacation packages to top-rated resorts in the most sought-after tropical destinations. Vacationers who book by January 11, 2019 can look forward to strolling along coveted white-sand shores in the Caribbean, exploring Central America’s lush landscapes or watching spectacular sunsets in Mexico. Book today to secure your spot in paradise because these huge savings are available for a limited time only.



Riu Palace Punta Cana





On top of benefitting from millions of dollars in savings, travellers who take advantage of this promotion can choose from an array of impressive resorts offering additional perks. Vacationers who choose to stay at RIU Hotels & Resorts can benefit from RIU®-topia features including in-room liquor dispensers, unlimited specialty dining and discounts on spa treatments and select excursions. At Royalton Luxury Resorts, travellers can experience All-In Luxury® with reservation-free luxury dining, premium DreamBed™ mattresses and more indulgent perks. Plus, families can take advantage of added values such as Kids Stay, Play and Eat FREE deals and no-single parent supplement fees at a wide range of family-friendly resorts.



Sun-seekers who book during this promotion can be among the first to experience the luxurious Royalton Cancun Resort and Spa , a brand-new property opening in early 2019. Located on the white-sand shores of Cancun’s hotel zone steps away from shopping and nightlife, guests can unwind in sophisticated suites – some with breathtaking ocean views – and enjoy an All-In Luxury® experience at Royalton’s first adults only rooftop Skyclub featuring a sparkling pool lined with stylish cabanas.

Travellers can also save on a five-star vacation in paradise when they choose to stay at the newly-upgraded and modernized Riu Palace Punta Cana set on the coveted Arena Gorda Beach. This resort boasts a chic modern design and opulent facilities including three refreshing pools with lavish poolside wait service and exclusive access to renowned adults only pool parties. Also included in this sale is Riu Negril in Jamaica , a consistently popular choice among families. This resort offers an exceptional tropical escape with complimentary water sports such as kayaking, windsurfing and snorkelling in crystal-clear waters and a kids-only pool where mini-vacationers can spend the day slipping down thrilling watersides.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks with choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford, including the brand new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap and famous Mac & Cheese. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to over 45 popular sun destinations. This scale enables Sunwing to negotiate the best deals and exclusive offers at all of the top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Renowned for its award-winning service, Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off in style with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, tea and coffee and non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

