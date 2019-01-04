LaSalle Solutions Joins Meyer Shank Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions will be the primary sponsor of the Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) team’s No. 86 MSR Acura NSX GT3 Evo at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.



/EIN News/ -- Now in its third decade of racing, the MSR team continues to grow its footprint in sports car competition with wins in some of the sport’s biggest races. The team is hoping for another win as they kick off the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season in Daytona.

“Having LaSalle Solutions join us for the Rolex is really something special,” said Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing. “It’s a group of people that, despite being in a different field than us, have very similar values and ethics, which is why I think this partnership is going to be so strong. We are hoping to go after that championship after coming so close last year, and hopefully we can start the year off strong with LaSalle at the Rolex 24.”

The annual Rolex 24 at Daytona brings together some of the biggest names in racing and the world’s most advanced sports cars for 24 hours of action-packed racing. Mario Farnbacher, Trent Hindman, Justin Marks and AJ Allmendinger will combine efforts behind the wheel of the No. 86 Acura LaSalle Solutions NSX GT3 Evo entry in the 2019 IMSA season opener.

“Everyone at LaSalle Solutions is very excited about teaming up with Meyer Shank Racing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona this year,” said Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “Over the past four years, we have brought our partners and customers to Daytona to experience a truly unique event. This year, with the MSR team and the drivers associated with the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 Evo, we believe our attendees will experience 24 hours of competitive racing and hopefully a podium finish.”

LaSalle Solutions will make its debut on the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 Evo for the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 26–27.

About Meyer Shank Racing

After making a mark for himself as a professional racing driver, team owner Mike Shank first started Michael Shank Racing in the Champ Car Toyota Atlantic Championship, flourishing with the likes of Kenny Wilden, Sam Hornish Jr., and Johnny Rutherford before switching the team into a new direction and into the GRAND-AM Rolex Sports Car Series in 2004.

The team flourished in IMSA Prototype competition, leading and earning a podium the first race that it entered. The team then made its 24 Hours of Le Mans debut in 2016 and then made its 250th Prototype start where the team saw victory at the Petit Le Mans in 2016. Moving out of the Prototype ranks in 2017, MSR served as a factory team for the inaugural year with the Acura NSX GT3. Over the course of the next two race season, MSR earned four wins and 11 podiums with the Acura NSX GT3.

MSR also first entered into the Verizon IndyCar series and into the 2017 Indianapolis 500. The team continued its IndyCar campaign for six more outings into 2018 with driver Jack Harvey in the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda. 2018 also welcomed Jim Meyer to the Michael Shank Racing family, serving as new co-owner alongside Mike Shank as the team was rebranded as Meyer Shank Racing.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based LAMP platform enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of MB Equipment Finance LLC, a subsidiary of MB Financial Bank, N.A., a commercial bank headquartered in Chicago. MB Financial Inc. is the publicly traded holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. and is traded on the NASDAQ as “MBFI.”

For more information on LaSalle Solutions, please visit www.lasallesolutions.com and www.YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions .

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of LaSalle Solutions in the United States.

Press Contact

Beth Kirshenberg

LaSalle Solutions

847.823.9600

marketing@elasalle.com



