Occidental Petroleum to Announce Fourth Quarter Results Tuesday, February 12, 2019; Hold Conference Call Wednesday, February 13, 2019

HOUSTON, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) will announce its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after close of market on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 12 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Central.



/EIN News/ -- The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at www.oxy.com/investors . Participants may pre-register for the conference call at http://dpregister.com/10127564 .

Fourth quarter 2018 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental is one of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies, based on equity market capitalization. Occidental’s midstream and marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases and markets hydrocarbons and other commodities. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary OxyChem manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on its website at www.oxy.com .

Contacts:

Media:

Melissa E. Schoeb

713-366-5615

melissa_schoeb@oxy.com



or



Investors:

Jeff Alvarez

713-215-7864

jeff_alvarez@oxy.com



On the web: www.oxy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.