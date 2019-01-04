Rsam Assessed as Most Capable Solution in Ovum Market Radar for IT Vendor Risk Management

SEACACUS, N.J., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rsam, a leading provider of GRC solutions, announced today that it has been assessed as having the most advanced key-capabilities in the recent Ovum Market Radar for IT Vendor Risk Management report.



IT Vendor Risk Management (ITVRM) products form a subset of the overall solution space relating to third-party management and enable organizations to manage risk relating to the use of IT vendors and external service providers of IT-related services. The Ovum Market Radar report outlines the market and profiles the capabilities available from its leading solution providers.

Per the report, “Rsam’s solutions will appeal to enterprises in all sectors because of their heritage and strength against IT-related requirements (including vendor risk management) and their potential to support broader organizational GRC needs…Rsam has a dual focus: to provide customers with mature capabilities that allow for quick value realization, and to ensure that customers can readily adapt solutions to emerging requirements after the initial deployment, via module configuration/orchestration and data-level flexibility.”

“We are honored to again be recognized in this latest report by Ovum. Their identification of Rsam’s framework to balance mature capabilities with adaptable and flexible solutions mirrors the technology roadmap that has guided our product development and innovation for over a decade. We continue to remain focused on helping organizations manage and minimize risk from all aspects of their ecosystem, including that from third parties” said Kevin Day, co-founder and CTO of Rsam.

Included in the report is a visual representation on vendor rank against their competitors, with respect to various performance parameters based on categories such as processes, technology and business model.

Source reference: Ovum Market Radar: IT Vendor Risk Management.

About Rsam

Rsam , a market leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management (GRC), helps organizations achieve their business objectives by overcoming the daily challenges of integrated risk management through innovative technology. Adaptability and extensibility are core to the DNA of our software platform, which has fundamentally changed the way the industry approaches GRC, Security Operations, and Vendor Risk Management. Recognized for innovation in architecture, automation, and integration capabilities, Rsam empowers organizations throughout their GRC journey to demonstrate value quickly, maintain control, and adapt to change without the time, cost, or resources typically associated with GRC/IRM initiatives.

Learn more at www.rsam.com

About Ovum Market Radar

Ovum is a market-leading data, research and consulting firm focused on helping digital service providers and their technology partners thrive in the connected digital economy. Through its 150 analysts and consultants worldwide, it offers expert analysis and strategic insight across the IT, telecoms, and media industries. Founded in 1985, Ovum has one of the most experienced analyst teams in the industry and is a respected source of guidance for business leaders, CIOs, vendors, service providers, and regulators looking for comprehensive, accurate, and insightful market data, research, and consulting. With 23 offices across six continents, Ovum offers a truly global perspective on technology, communications and media markets and provides clients with insight including workflow tools, forecasts, surveys, market assessments, technology audits, and opinion. Ovum is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa plc, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group listed on the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at https://ovum.informa.com

