Indiana Minority Health Coalition in Partnership to Host Second Statewide Town Hall Meeting on Infant Mortality in the Black Community

Co-Sponsors Include Side Effects Media and the Indianapolis Recorder

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indiana Minority Health Coalition (IMHC) in partnership with Side Effects Media and the Indianapolis Recorder will host the second of two statewide virtual town hall meetings addressing both prenatal and postpartum maternal child health matters and health disparities on January 8, 2019 at the WFYI studios in Indianapolis.



Titled “Happier Birth Days: Improving Birth and Health Outcomes for Indiana’s Black Moms and Babies,” the meeting will focus on postpartum issues. It will be moderated by Oseye Boyd, editor of the Indianapolis Recorder. The panelists include Dr. Virginia Caine, Director, Marion County Public Health Department; Kelli Brien, Program Director, Speak Life; Ryan Karim, Breastfeeding Coordinator, WIC; and Dr. Brownsyne Tucker Edmonds, IU School of Medicine.

"Indiana ranks 45th for infant mortality and 46th for maternal mortality,” said Tony Gillespie, IMHC Vice President of Public Policy & Engagement. “We recently learned that the rates for both black infant mortality and black maternal mortality have increased as well. IMHC is fortunate to have great public partners like the Indiana State Department of Health to focus on improving health and birth outcomes for Black Moms and Babies."

Several of IMHC's community-based coalitions will be hosting watch parties to bring communities around the state together to participate in the virtual town hall meeting. The following is a list of locations around the state:

Marion County: IMHC, 3737 N. Meridian Street, 3rd Floor Conference Room, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Marion County: Marion MHC, 1100 E 42nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Elkhart County: 312 Wagner Ave., Unit A, Elkhart, IN 46516

Clark, Floyd, Harrison Counties: 1613 E. 8th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Monroe County: 303 East Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington, IN 47404

Grant County: 4201 S. Western Avenue, 46953

Tippecanoe County: Hanna Community Center, 2000 Elmwood Ave, Lafayette, IN 47904

Vigo County: 1101 S. 13th St, Suite 6, Terre Haute, IN 47802

Who: Indiana Minority Health Coalition, Side Effects Media, and the Indianapolis Recorder

What: Statewide Town Hall Meetings

When: Tuesday, January 8, 2019

11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Where: WFYI Indianapolis

1630 North Meridian St.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

For more information, contact Taroue Brooks, Event Planner, Publicist, and Lifestyle Architect at 202.431.1119. The virtual town hall meeting will be available via YouTube Live Stream. Follow this link to register https://happierbirthdays.eventbrite.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Taroue Brooks

202.431.1119

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

/EIN News/ -- A PDF accompanying this release is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d967f185-1fb0-496a-9724-19fb22b9d250



