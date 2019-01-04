La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq: LJPC), a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced that George F. Tidmarsh, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of La Jolla, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. PST at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.ljpc.com in the Investor Relations section. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the site for 60 days.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II), formerly known as LJPC-501, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 21, 2017 as a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. LJPC‑401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product, is being developed for the potential treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease and myelodysplastic syndrome. For more information, please visit www.ljpc.com .

Company Contacts

Sandra Vedrick

Director, Investor Relations & Human Resources

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Phone: (858) 207-4264 Ext: 1135

Email: svedrick@ljpc.com

and

Dennis M. Mulroy

Chief Financial Officer

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Phone: (858) 207-4264 Ext: 1040

Email: dmulroy@ljpc.com







