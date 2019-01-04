Tyme Announces the Presentation of SM-88 Data at the 2019 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), a clinical-stage oncology company developing metabolically-based cancer therapeutics, today announced that it will present clinical data from the Company’s lead candidate, SM-88, at the 2019 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, which will be held February 14-16, 2019 at the Moscone West Building in San Francisco, CA. Tyme will present data that were co-authored by investigators affiliated with the Albert Einstein College of Medicine Montefiore Medical Center and the University of California San Francisco.



/EIN News/ -- The posters will be presented on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM-1:00 PM and 5:30 PM-6:30 PM PST

­­Details of the Tyme key poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Evaluating non-hormonal therapy in a phase II trial of SM-88 for rising PSA prostate cancer.

Abstract Number: 83

Poster Board: E7

Poster Session A: Prostate Cancer

Title: Typical hormone deprivation side effects compared to SM-88 therapy for rising PSA.

Abstract Number: 79

Poster Board: E3

Poster Session A: Prostate Cancer

Planned conference call during ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium:

Tyme management also plans on hosting a conference call for investors during the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium on the morning of January 18th to discuss the data presented from the Phase II pancreatic cancer trial (TYME-88-Panc). Timing and dial-in information will be provided closer to the event.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. For more information, visit www.tymeinc.com .

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Tyme's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to successfully implement its clinical and other plans, competitive and regulatory developments, and the factors described in the section captioned “Risk Factors” of Tyme’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 13, 2018, as well as subsequent reports and filings from time to time with the SEC.

The information contained in this press release is as of release date and Tyme assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.

Contact

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-535-7742

arr@lifesciadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.