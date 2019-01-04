Dr. Tommaso Addona, MD, FACS Named President of Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

/EIN News/ -- Garden City, New York, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Tommaso Addona, Chief of Plastic Surgery at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, and partner at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG), has been named the president of the organization. Dr. Addona takes over the role as leader of the largest and longest-running plastic surgery practice in the country from Dr. Roger L. Simpson, who has served as president of the practice since 2013.



“Dr. Addona has been a fantastic partner to the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group for the past 7 years, and we are very pleased that he will be taking on this leadership role within the practice,” said Dr. Roger Simpson.



“I’m honored to have been selected for this position,” said Dr. Tommaso Addona. “I hope that I can continue Dr. Simpson’s work while fostering growth and development for this esteemed practice.”



Dr. Addona joined the group in 2009. He specializes in breast reconstruction after cancer, utilizing highly specialized microvascular techniques, as well as in a wide range of facial cosmetic surgery and breast and body cosmetic surgery. Dr. Addona has published numerous articles as well as book chapters on diverse topics in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Addona also serves on the Board of Directors of ReSurge International, an organization dedicated to providing reconstructive surgical care and building surgical capacity in developing countries.



Dr. Addona graduated Summa Cum Laude from Binghamton University and obtained his medical degree with Honors in Plastic Surgery Research from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He went on to complete his residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at The Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, followed by advanced training in Microvascular and Reconstructive Surgery at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.



About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group



LIPSG comprises 21 plastic surgeons and is the oldest and largest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. LIPSG’s main facility is located in Garden City, NY, and the practice has additional offices in East Hills, Babylon, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Flushing, Huntington, and Westchester. LIPSG also operates Deep Blue Med Spa, which offers clinically proved skin rejuvenation procedures, the New York Plastic Surgical Group, a division of LIPSG, and Dr.STITCH, a 24/7 on-call service and hotline. LIPSG surgeons also do extensive international charity surgery work through their support of ReSurge International.



For additional information, please contact Jeanine DiGennaro of Long Island Plastic Surgical Group at (516) 629-3835 or email jdigennaro@lipsg.com.



