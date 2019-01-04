Chimerix to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antivirals to address life-threatening viral infections, today announced that M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) at the Westin Saint Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Dr. Berrey will present a corporate overview with plans and expected milestones for 2019, which will highlight the Company's core focus on progressing both oral, short-course brincidofovir (BCV) and the intravenous (IV) BCV program. Following planned discussions with FDA, the Company intends to progress IV BCV into a proof-of-concept study for the treatment of BK virus in kidney transplant recipients, while completing the phase 2 studies initiated during 2018 of IV BCV in adult stem cell transplant recipients with adenovirus infection. Enrollment of the oral BCV AdAPT trial, the first comparative study in acute adenovirus infections in the post-transplant pediatric setting, continues in the US and Europe; AdAPT is expected to provide data during 2020 which, if positive, could support marketing approvals.

Major milestones are also anticipated in 2019 for oral BCV as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. The key rabbitpox study is expected to provide interim data in the first half of 2019, and the second animal model (mousepox) should read out in the second half of the year. Data from these animal model studies, if positive, could support regulatory approvals for BCV for the treatment of smallpox. The procurement of BCV to the Strategic National Stockpile, however, could be achieved prior to a regulatory decision.

In 2019, Chimerix will focus its resources on completing the oral BCV programs and obtaining data which will support future development of IV BCV for multi-viral prevention and for the treatment of dsDNA viruses in the growing immunocompromised patient population.

The company has previously presented the safety and tolerability data from a Phase 1 study of CMX521, which supported continued development of the first small molecule in clinical development for prophylaxis or treatment of norovirus. Evaluation of active antiviral concentrations in gastrointestinal biopsies indicate that improved intracellular delivery is needed prior to conducting efficacy studies. While the Company’s present focus remains on the oral and IV BCV programs, updates on potential further clinical development activity in the norovirus program will be provided later in 2019 if warranted, including possible strategies for enhanced delivery of CMX521.

