Purity Water Systems Helps Northeast Ohioans Transform Tap Water Into Pure Clean Spring Water

Turn Tap Water Into Pure, Spring Water Structuring Water Neutralizes Toxic Substances

Includes Whole House Filtration with Magnetic Conditioning And Structuring To Restore Life To Water

Purity Water Systems transforms tap water into the equivalent of pure, spring water.” — Les Proctor

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Ohioans concerned about toxins and other contaminants in their drinking water have a new way to improve the water they use for drinking, bathing, and for use in their gardens.While Lake Erie is an outstanding source for drinking water, there are still toxins that remain. No matter how “clean” water is, there can be contaminants and other toxins that impact health. For example, according to Cleveland Public Water’s own studies, fluoride levels of 1.07 parts per million, Clevelanders are getting more than double the national average. There are also other cancer causing chemicals like bromodichloromethane and chloroform present from using chlorine to disinfect water.Using a combination of water filtration and water structuring, Purity Water Systems develops customized systems to (1) filter out many of the toxins and other contaminants from tap water, and (2) then restructure the water using an advanced technology borrowed from nature to transform it into the equivalent of pure, clean, spring water. This process neutralizes any remaining contaminants so they can be isolated and flushed out of the body more readily.“Water is the foundation of life. Our bodies are 70%-80% water. It’s important that water be clean and pure, said Les Proctor, co-founder of Purity Water Systems. For those who are interested in the purest water available, first we filter it, then we structure it. It’s like turning tap water into pure, spring water,” he added.“If you’re not using a filter, you are the filter. Structured water has been shown to help people suffering from fatigue or tiredness, skin conditions like eczema, and psoriasis, digestion issues, headaches, and other aches and pains,” he added. “Installing a structured water system can help improve the health and vitality of an entire household, including loved ones, pets, and the garden.”Structured water systems use flow form geometry to create a balanced vortex motion within the water, restoring vital properties that benefit health at the cellular level. Structured Water can aid in more effectively removing toxins from the body due to its increased ability to pick up, surround, and isolate toxins, sometimes referred to as the “colloidal effect”.The colloidal effect allows for more efficient removal of toxins through natural elimination and delivers more nutrients and energy at the same time. This results in better overall health by improved cellular function. The body simply has less toxic load to filter out at the same time it has cleaner more energetic water to hydrate the body at the cellular level.For more information, visit Purity Water Systems's website at https://puritywatersystems.com

Are You Drinking And Bathing In Chlorine?



