Nissan Group reports December 2018 and 2018 calendar year U.S. sales
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Total December sales (units)
|148,720
|138,226
|7.6
|Nissan Division sales
|130,655
|121,847
|7.2
|INFINITI sales*
|18,065
|16,379
|10.3
|Calendar Year Total Sales (units)
|1,493,877
|1,593,464
|-6.2
|Nissan Division sales
|1,344,597
|1,440,049
|-6.6
|INFINITI Sales*
|149,280
|153,415
|-2.7
/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for December 2018 of 148,720 units, an increase of 7.6 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Group also announced total calendar year 2018 U.S. sales of 1,493,877 units, a decrease of 6.2 percent compared to the prior year.
|
Nissan Division December highlights:
- Nissan Division total sales grew 7 percent in the month of December.
- Rogue sales set an all-time monthly record with 42,523 units, up 6 percent.
- The Nissan Kicks crossover also saw its best month of sales since launch at 5,704 units.
- Sales of the Nissan Frontier pickup grew 27 percent in December to 7,492 units.
Nissan Division calendar year highlights:
- For the third consecutive year, the Rogue crossover was Nissan's top-selling model with 412,110 sales, an increase of 2 percent. It was the best-ever calendar year for Rogue sales.
- In 2018, Nissan trucks, SUVs and crossovers set an all-time record with 784,807 total sales, a 3 percent increase over the prior year.
- Sales of the all-electric Nissan LEAF grew 31 percent over the prior year.
- Other key models showed strong gains during the full calendar year 2018: Frontier (up 7 percent) and Murano (up 9 percent).
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s December sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. December 2018 and December 2017 each had 26 selling days.
Contact:
Chris Keeffe
Nissan Corporate Communications
615-725-5264
chris.keeffe@nissan-usa.com
|NISSAN DIVISION
|DEC
|DEC
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|130,655
|121,847
|7.2
|1,344,597
|1,440,049
|-6.6
|Versa
|6,735
|7,125
|-5.5
|75,809
|106,772
|-29.0
|Sentra
|17,567
|16,834
|4.4
|213,046
|218,451
|-2.5
|Altima
|17,064
|18,199
|-6.2
|209,146
|254,996
|-18.0
|Maxima
|5,600
|5,016
|11.6
|42,337
|67,627
|-37.4
|LEAF
|1,667
|102
|1534.3
|14,715
|11,230
|31.0
|Juke
|5
|245
|-98.0
|731
|10,157
|-92.8
|370Z
|202
|304
|-33.6
|3,468
|4,614
|-24.8
|GT-R
|25
|36
|-30.6
|538
|578
|-6.9
|Total Car
|48,865
|47,861
|2.1
|559,790
|674,425
|-17.0
|Kicks
|5,704
|0
|n/a
|23,312
|0
|n/a
|Frontier
|7,492
|5,880
|27.4
|79,646
|74,360
|7.1
|Titan
|4,661
|5,582
|-16.5
|50,459
|52,924
|-4.7
|Xterra
|0
|0
|n/a
|0
|1
|-100.0
|Pathfinder
|6,799
|6,053
|12.3
|67,550
|81,065
|-16.7
|Armada
|2,874
|3,368
|-14.7
|32,650
|35,667
|-8.5
|Rogue
|42,523
|40,172
|5.9
|412,110
|403,465
|2.1
|Murano
|8,033
|9,718
|-17.3
|83,547
|76,732
|8.9
|Quest
|0
|1
|-100.0
|3
|4,950
|-99.9
|NV
|2,013
|1,638
|22.9
|16,902
|17,858
|-5.4
|NV200
|1,691
|1,574
|7.4
|18,628
|18,602
|0.1
|Total Truck
|81,790
|73,986
|10.5
|784,807
|765,624
|2.5
|INFINITI
|DEC
|DEC
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|18,065
|16,379
|10.3
|149,280
|153,415
|-2.7
|Infiniti Q50
|3,690
|5,583
|-33.9
|34,763
|40,739
|-14.7
|Infiniti Q60
|662
|869
|-23.8
|9,017
|10,751
|-16.1
|Infiniti Q70
|329
|406
|-19.0
|4,479
|5,772
|-22.4
|Infiniti QX30
|647
|830
|-22.0
|8,101
|14,093
|-42.5
|Infiniti QX50
|3,329
|1,785
|86.5
|25,389
|16,857
|50.6
|Infiniti QX60
|7,032
|4,098
|71.6
|47,370
|40,444
|17.1
|Infiniti QX70
|4
|292
|-98.6
|954
|6,878
|-86.1
|Infiniti QX80
|2,372
|2,516
|-5.7
|19,207
|17,881
|7.4
|Total Car
|4,681
|6,858
|-31.7
|48,259
|57,262
|-15.7
|Total Truck
|13,384
|9,521
|40.6
|101,021
|96,153
|5.1
|NISSAN GROUP
|DEC
|DEC
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|148,720
|138,226
|7.6
|1,493,877
|1,593,464
|-6.2
|Total Car
|53,546
|54,719
|-2.1
|608,049
|731,687
|-16.9
|Total Truck
|95,174
|83,507
|14.0
|885,828
|861,777
|2.8
|Selling days
|26
|26
|307
|306
