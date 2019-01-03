Nissan Group reports December 2018 and 2018 calendar year U.S. sales

2018 2017 % chg Total December sales (units) 148,720 138,226 7.6 Nissan Division sales 130,655 121,847 7.2 INFINITI sales* 18,065 16,379 10.3 Calendar Year Total Sales (units) 1,493,877 1,593,464 -6.2 Nissan Division sales 1,344,597 1,440,049 -6.6 INFINITI Sales* 149,280 153,415 -2.7

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for December 2018 of 148,720 units, an increase of 7.6 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Group also announced total calendar year 2018 U.S. sales of 1,493,877 units, a decrease of 6.2 percent compared to the prior year.

The Nissan Kicks crossover saw its best month of sales in Dec. 2018 since launch at 5,704 units.





Nissan Division December highlights:

Nissan Division total sales grew 7 percent in the month of December.

Rogue sales set an all-time monthly record with 42,523 units, up 6 percent.

The Nissan Kicks crossover also saw its best month of sales since launch at 5,704 units.

Sales of the Nissan Frontier pickup grew 27 percent in December to 7,492 units.

Nissan Division calendar year highlights:

For the third consecutive year, the Rogue crossover was Nissan's top-selling model with 412,110 sales, an increase of 2 percent. It was the best-ever calendar year for Rogue sales.

In 2018, Nissan trucks, SUVs and crossovers set an all-time record with 784,807 total sales, a 3 percent increase over the prior year.

Sales of the all-electric Nissan LEAF grew 31 percent over the prior year.

Other key models showed strong gains during the full calendar year 2018: Frontier (up 7 percent) and Murano (up 9 percent).

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s December sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com .

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. December 2018 and December 2017 each had 26 selling days.

Contact:

Chris Keeffe

Nissan Corporate Communications

615-725-5264

chris.keeffe@nissan-usa.com





NISSAN DIVISION DEC DEC Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg Nissan Division Total 130,655 121,847 7.2 1,344,597 1,440,049 -6.6 Versa 6,735 7,125 -5.5 75,809 106,772 -29.0 Sentra 17,567 16,834 4.4 213,046 218,451 -2.5 Altima 17,064 18,199 -6.2 209,146 254,996 -18.0 Maxima 5,600 5,016 11.6 42,337 67,627 -37.4 LEAF 1,667 102 1534.3 14,715 11,230 31.0 Juke 5 245 -98.0 731 10,157 -92.8 370Z 202 304 -33.6 3,468 4,614 -24.8 GT-R 25 36 -30.6 538 578 -6.9 Total Car 48,865 47,861 2.1 559,790 674,425 -17.0 Kicks 5,704 0 n/a 23,312 0 n/a Frontier 7,492 5,880 27.4 79,646 74,360 7.1 Titan 4,661 5,582 -16.5 50,459 52,924 -4.7 Xterra 0 0 n/a 0 1 -100.0 Pathfinder 6,799 6,053 12.3 67,550 81,065 -16.7 Armada 2,874 3,368 -14.7 32,650 35,667 -8.5 Rogue 42,523 40,172 5.9 412,110 403,465 2.1 Murano 8,033 9,718 -17.3 83,547 76,732 8.9 Quest 0 1 -100.0 3 4,950 -99.9 NV 2,013 1,638 22.9 16,902 17,858 -5.4 NV200 1,691 1,574 7.4 18,628 18,602 0.1 Total Truck 81,790 73,986 10.5 784,807 765,624 2.5 INFINITI DEC DEC Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg Infiniti Total 18,065 16,379 10.3 149,280 153,415 -2.7 Infiniti Q50 3,690 5,583 -33.9 34,763 40,739 -14.7 Infiniti Q60 662 869 -23.8 9,017 10,751 -16.1 Infiniti Q70 329 406 -19.0 4,479 5,772 -22.4 Infiniti QX30 647 830 -22.0 8,101 14,093 -42.5 Infiniti QX50 3,329 1,785 86.5 25,389 16,857 50.6 Infiniti QX60 7,032 4,098 71.6 47,370 40,444 17.1 Infiniti QX70 4 292 -98.6 954 6,878 -86.1 Infiniti QX80 2,372 2,516 -5.7 19,207 17,881 7.4 Total Car 4,681 6,858 -31.7 48,259 57,262 -15.7 Total Truck 13,384 9,521 40.6 101,021 96,153 5.1 NISSAN GROUP DEC DEC Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 148,720 138,226 7.6 1,493,877 1,593,464 -6.2 Total Car 53,546 54,719 -2.1 608,049 731,687 -16.9 Total Truck 95,174 83,507 14.0 885,828 861,777 2.8 Selling days 26 26 307 306

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd4bbe0a-854a-46c3-9ca1-6b962c2086ae



