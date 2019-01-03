There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,910 in the last 365 days.

Nissan Group reports December 2018 and 2018 calendar year U.S. sales

  2018 2017 % chg
Total December sales (units) 148,720 138,226 7.6
Nissan Division sales 130,655 121,847 7.2
INFINITI sales* 18,065 16,379 10.3
       
Calendar Year Total Sales (units) 1,493,877 1,593,464 -6.2
Nissan Division sales 1,344,597 1,440,049 -6.6
INFINITI Sales* 149,280 153,415 -2.7

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for December 2018 of 148,720 units, an increase of 7.6 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Group also announced total calendar year 2018 U.S. sales of 1,493,877 units, a decrease of 6.2 percent compared to the prior year.

2019 Nissan Kicks
The Nissan Kicks crossover saw its best month of sales in Dec. 2018 since launch at 5,704 units.


Nissan Division December highlights:

  • Nissan Division total sales grew 7 percent in the month of December.
  • Rogue sales set an all-time monthly record with 42,523 units, up 6 percent.
  • The Nissan Kicks crossover also saw its best month of sales since launch at 5,704 units.
  • Sales of the Nissan Frontier pickup grew 27 percent in December to 7,492 units.

Nissan Division calendar year highlights:

  • For the third consecutive year, the Rogue crossover was Nissan's top-selling model with 412,110 sales, an increase of 2 percent. It was the best-ever calendar year for Rogue sales.
  • In 2018, Nissan trucks, SUVs and crossovers set an all-time record with 784,807 total sales, a 3 percent increase over the prior year.
  • Sales of the all-electric Nissan LEAF grew 31 percent over the prior year.
  • Other key models showed strong gains during the full calendar year 2018: Frontier (up 7 percent) and Murano (up 9 percent).

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s December sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. December 2018 and December 2017 each had 26 selling days.

Contact:
Chris Keeffe
Nissan Corporate Communications
615-725-5264
chris.keeffe@nissan-usa.com


NISSAN DIVISION DEC   DEC   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2018   2017   % chg   2018   2017   % chg
                       
Nissan Division Total 130,655   121,847   7.2   1,344,597   1,440,049   -6.6
Versa 6,735   7,125   -5.5   75,809   106,772   -29.0
Sentra 17,567   16,834   4.4   213,046   218,451   -2.5
Altima 17,064   18,199   -6.2   209,146   254,996   -18.0
Maxima 5,600   5,016   11.6   42,337   67,627   -37.4
LEAF 1,667   102   1534.3   14,715   11,230   31.0
Juke 5   245   -98.0   731   10,157   -92.8
370Z 202   304   -33.6   3,468   4,614   -24.8
GT-R 25   36   -30.6   538   578   -6.9
Total Car 48,865   47,861   2.1   559,790   674,425   -17.0
Kicks 5,704   0   n/a   23,312   0   n/a
Frontier 7,492   5,880   27.4   79,646   74,360   7.1
Titan 4,661   5,582   -16.5   50,459   52,924   -4.7
Xterra 0   0   n/a   0   1   -100.0
Pathfinder 6,799   6,053   12.3   67,550   81,065   -16.7
Armada 2,874   3,368   -14.7   32,650   35,667   -8.5
Rogue 42,523   40,172   5.9   412,110   403,465   2.1
Murano 8,033   9,718   -17.3   83,547   76,732   8.9
Quest 0   1   -100.0   3   4,950   -99.9
NV 2,013   1,638   22.9   16,902   17,858   -5.4
NV200 1,691   1,574   7.4   18,628   18,602   0.1
Total Truck 81,790   73,986   10.5   784,807   765,624   2.5
                       
INFINITI DEC   DEC   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2018   2017   % chg   2018   2017   % chg
                       
Infiniti Total 18,065   16,379   10.3   149,280   153,415   -2.7
Infiniti Q50 3,690   5,583   -33.9   34,763   40,739   -14.7
Infiniti Q60 662   869   -23.8   9,017   10,751   -16.1
Infiniti Q70 329   406   -19.0   4,479   5,772   -22.4
Infiniti QX30 647   830   -22.0   8,101   14,093   -42.5
Infiniti QX50 3,329   1,785   86.5   25,389   16,857   50.6
Infiniti QX60 7,032   4,098   71.6   47,370   40,444   17.1
Infiniti QX70 4   292   -98.6   954   6,878   -86.1
Infiniti QX80 2,372   2,516   -5.7   19,207   17,881   7.4
Total Car 4,681   6,858   -31.7   48,259   57,262   -15.7
Total Truck 13,384   9,521   40.6   101,021   96,153   5.1
                       
NISSAN GROUP DEC   DEC   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2018   2017   % chg   2018   2017   % chg
                       
TOTAL VEHICLE 148,720   138,226   7.6   1,493,877   1,593,464   -6.2
Total Car 53,546   54,719   -2.1   608,049   731,687   -16.9
Total Truck 95,174   83,507   14.0   885,828   861,777   2.8
Selling days 26   26       307   306    

