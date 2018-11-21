Announcing the “Global Game Village,” a City of Atlanta Pre-Super Bowl Event for Humanity

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CROWN-TMI World Impact Strategy, a social impact media global strategy advisory and platform; Pvblic Foundation, a United Nations Partner harnessing the power of media to drive social change; Crown Strategy Group, a New York- and Atlanta-based global advisory firm; the Global Partnerships Forum, a United Nations-aligned social impact leadership and collaboration accelerator; and Unify Earth Systems®, Ltd., a Bahamas-based social-impact-committed technology services company, have come together in humanity-furthering collaboration with the City of Atlanta to announce the first annual Global Game Village.

Launching Super Bowl Weekend in Atlanta - January 29th through February 3rd, 2019, our goal is to not only entertain, but also explicitly activate, the world in support of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – and to bring together the world in celebration of the power of sports. entertainment and service to accelerate a positive future for humanity and our children’s tomorrow.

We wish to honor and accelerate the amazing and powerful contributions of our sports, celebrity, corporate, NGO and individual citizens who are also typically unsung world leaders in using their branding and power to help their fellow humans.

Ambassador Andrew Young notes that “Sports has the power to unify us in the world. This initiative’s effort to make this a reality through the SDG Platform is indeed a good thing.”

What can you expect from this year’s Global Game Village?

The Global Game Village, a World’s Fair for SDG-powered Sustainability. will feature a number of already committed major musical acts being announced in early December; the second “SDG Achievement Awards.” first given at the United Nations during the 73rd U.N. General Assembly, September 24, 2018; a l drum circle for our future featuring youth and celebrity drummers from across the planet; a Global Game Village demonstration of HOPSports’ youth fitness, wellness and SDG Leadership programs being offered to every K-12 child in Atlanta plus 10 schools in Africa; and other Super Bowl-inspired events, announcements and activities.

Atlanta’s Super Bowl will feature the world's first “pop-up” Global Game Village / SDG Festival

The Global Game Village will not only bridge the gap between locals, Super Bowl fans and tourists as a unified community, but will also fuse together caring celebrities, brands, communities, NGOs, the greater football-loving community and diplomats, such as the Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms; Amir Dossal, founder of the Global Partnerships Forum, UN Fund and Foundation, and former Executive Director at UNOP; and former two-time Mayor of Atlanta, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, and Mayoral Host of the 1996 Atlanta Games, Andrew Young, one of fathers of the Global Game Village.

This first-time ever “Global Game” event is a chance for sponsoring brands to directly reach, influence and bring value to passionate audiences, both worldwide and across Atlanta. Designed as an ongoing endeavor delivering a positive impact for all of 2019, it is the perfect platform for building relationships using viral, word-of-mouth, experiential and mass media marketing, now and for years to come.

“We welcome our extended Atlanta and Unify Earth families to join us at this ground-breaking first-time event,” says Unify Earth CEO Ro Rinaldi.

Information on ticket sales, and on additional global media partnership and channels, will soon be available at www.GlobalGameVillage.com and other to-be-announced sites and locations.

Crown-TMI World Impact Strategy LLC is a corporate entity between Crown Strategy Group and True Media Independence Worldwide (TMI Worldwide). Our ventures create sustainable global social impact global solutions for brands, celebrities, and corporations while creating innovative media platforms. TMI Worldwide is a brand marketing company specializing in brand creation/expansion while facilitating dynamic partnerships between corporations and media influencers. Khady Thiam Gueye, a global marketing, and branding impresario. co-founded TMI Worldwide with the world-renowned performer, entrepreneur, and actor popularly known as “Akon.” www.Crown-TMIStrategy.com.

Pvblic Foundation is an innovative non-profit media organization harnessing the power of media to drive social change. An aggregator of media across all platforms, PVBLIC works strategically to pair media space with key non-profits at local, national and global levels. We utilize existing and emerging technologies to increase issue awareness around important causes. helping non-profits amplify their message. We believe media and technology are the new currencies for sustainable development.



Crown Strategy Group is a global advisory firm managing projects and portfolios across several asset classes and sectors, with a particular focus on social impact, infrastructure, energy, real estate development, technology, and alternative sustainable solutions. Our advised projects thrive because of our deep multi-sector subject matter expertise, our ability to create world-renowned expert teams tailored to clients’ needs, and our access to projects yielding sustainable satisfaction to all stakeholders while making a positive impact on communities. We provide a wide range of strategy, media, policy, and entrepreneurship advisory solutions. We deliver resources for projects, support investable impact projects and the implementation of policy initiatives delivering solutions, jobs and community opportunities.



The Global Partnerships Forum®’s mission is to accelerate the social impact of people and organizations around the world through innovative collaboration. Our Mission is three-fold: (1) To build partnerships and alliances around the Millennium Development Goals and the Sustainable Development Goals; (2) To build a knowledge base and a body of good practice, so that investors are guided towards opportunities which support social causes; and (3) To secure new investments through partnerships for sustainable development. Please visit us at GlobalGameVillage.com for more information.

Unify Earth Network® is a Bahamian-based technology company whose values encompass inclusion for all global citizens utilizing its decentralized Blockchain 3.0 platform. Guided by and committed to the UN’s 17 SDGs, Unify Earth® is leading with values first, delivering a future-proof platform designed for the good of all humanity by humanizing the Blockchain.

Keisha Walker, ESQ - Partner, Crown-TMI World Impact Strategy LLC

404 919-7303 Keisha.walker@CROWN-TMIstrategy.com

Or

Colonel Arnold Strong - Communications Director Unify Earth Systems Ltd

503 428-0579 arnold@unifyholding.com