Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago Published in The Journal of the American Medical Association

WESTMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, November 15, 2018 research conducted by Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The journal article discusses Surgery vs Radiotherapy in the management of aggressive cases of prostate cancer and the risk of mortality.

The research addresses questions around how treatment with radical prostatectomy (RP), adjuvant external beam radiotherapy (EBRT), and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), or both (termed MaxRP) compares with treatment with EBRT, brachytherapy, and ADT (termed MaxRT).

The study was comprised of 639 men with high risk prostate cancer (Gleason score 9-10) and treated between 1992 and 2013. MaxRT treatment was conducted at the Chicago Prostate Cancer Center, while the MaxRP group was treated at the Martini-Klinik Prostate Cancer Center; follow up concluded in 2017.

The results of the study concluded that there is no significance difference in mortality risk between MaxRP and MaxRT treatment in prostate cancer-specific cases. This is important because it means that it is plausible that treatment with Surgery vs Radiotherapy in men with prostate cancer provides equivalent survival outcomes.

Of the study's success, Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago's Director of Research and Education, Michelle Braccioforte, said, "This collaboration of our Foundation with Dr. D'Amico's team at Harvard University has been very rewarding. We are continually striving to improve prostate cancer outcomes in regards to both long term cure rates and quality of life."

Click here to view the full publication: http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/fullarticle/2713856?fbclid=IwAR3qegg2R0W3F-MzscONdafwcSMDCedgfQ94fg4zRmODgYXQQLR9P-4EGAE

Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving quality of care and quality of life by funding patient support programs, clinical research as well as professional and public education. For more information about Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago, please visit: http://www.chicagoprostatefoundation.org

Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago has the unique opportunity to help advance clinical research, prostate cancer education and screening by working hand-in-hand with Chicago Prostate Cancer Center, the only freestanding, full-service medical facility in the world solely dedicated to minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment options with a focus on quality of life. Established in 1997 and having consulted over 20,000 patients, Chicago Prostate Cancer Center provides compassion, quality treatment, and expert opinions. For more information about Chicago Prostate Cancer Center, please visit: http://www.chicagoprostatecenter.com