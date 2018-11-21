Painting by Birger Sandzen and tea service by Loring Andrews lead the charge at Woody Auction's Nov. 9-10 sale in Kansas
The auction required months of planning and included antiques and collectibles in many genres and categories.
The auction required months of planning and included antiques and collectibles in many genres and categories. “We had a fantastic turnout at the auction hall both days,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Bidders were represented from states such as Oklahoma, Arizona, Missouri, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and Nebraska. We had wonderful surprises on many items, with very strong bidding.”
There were actually several artworks by Birger Sandzén in the auction, but none performed as well as the 22 inch by 28 inch oil on board titled In Boulder Canyon, Colorado, which took top lot honors with a final sale price of $39,000. The painting, housed in a 29 inch by 35 inch frame, was signed and dated “1949” and was marked on back, “Belongs to M. Greenough”, referring to Birger Sandzén’s daughter.
Also from the Sandzén group was a rare untitled crayon drawing by the artist, describing a scene of Lone Pine featured along Mesa Rim, signed (“BS”) and dated “1913” ($4,000). The 5 inch by 7 inch drawing was matted in a 15 inch by 12 ½ inch frame. Sandzén, a landscape artist, produced most of his work as an art professor at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, where he taught from 1894-1946.
The seven-piece sterling silver Loring Andrews tea set was “absolutely the finest tea service Woody Auction has ever been privileged to sell,” Mr. Woody remarked. The set included a rarely seen solid sterling tray measuring 29 inches across and weighing over seven pounds. With a total weight of over 10,000 grams (or approximately 321 troy ounces), the circa 1910 tea service hammered for $14,000.
The auction also featured the vast music box, phonograph, cabinet and furniture collection of Don and Carrol Lyle; a private doll collection; 1st edition proof sets; a fabulous selection of Mt. Washington and Burmese; art glass; an historic Matthew Brady traveling photograph set; and Native American jewelry.
Following are additional highlights from the auction. Over 680 lots came up for bid over the course of the two days. About 120 people were present each day. Just over 1,000 people participated online via LiveAuctioneers.com, posting 79,710 page views for the two days. On Invaluable.com, 445 people signed up, posting a two-day total of 87,347 page views. All prices quoted in this release are hammer.
Three lots posted identical selling prices of $5,500. One was a Grand Baroque sterling silver flatware set by Wallace, comprising 204 pieces and a total overall weight of 10,274 grams. Included in the service was a handsome wooden silver chest with a lift top and two additional drawers housing the set.
The other two lots were an English cameo figural swan head laydown 9-inch perfume with a cranberry body having exquisite cameo carved white overlay boasting fantastic detail, plus a silver flip lid; and an English cranberry opalescent art glass two-tier epergne (silver centerpiece with center bowl surrounded by several small dishes), 30 inches by 14 inches at its widest point and having nine baskets and one lily.
Additional star lots included an Edison Model A opera music box in a mahogany case and with original mahogany cygnet horn ($4,250); a vintage 18kt yellow and white gold pin (or brooch) containing 45 diamonds, 14 sapphires, 10 emeralds and 8 rubies ($5,200); and a rare 7 ½ inch tall Galle French cameo “applique” pitcher with a textured body, vivid applied seahorses and sea urchin base ($5,000).
Woody Auction’s 5,000-square-foot showroom is located south and east of Wichita, not far from I-35 and Hwy. 54/Kellogg Rd. Moving forward, most auctions will be held in the Douglass gallery, at 9:30 am Central, unless otherwise noted. The firm’s full slate of upcoming auctions includes the following:
• December 1, 2018 – Brilliant Period Cut Glass, antiques and other items.
• January 5, 2019 – Online-only auction
• January 19, 2019 – Antique and furniture auction
• Feb. 2, 2019 – Antique auction
• Feb. 16, 2019 – Online-only auction
• March 9, 2019 – Art glass auction
• March 23, 2019 – Cut glass auction
• April 6, 2019 – Royal Bayreuth & R.S. Prussia auction
Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, you may call them at (316) 747-2694; or, you can e-mail them, at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the firm’s upcoming auctions, visit www.woodyauction.com.
# # # #
Jason Woody
Woody Auction
+17708420212
email us here