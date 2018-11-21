Edwards Life Sciences to Open the Next Annual Parallel Trade and Patient Safety session
Opening Remarks by Eric Noehrenberg, Director Market Access at Parallel Trade Conference 2019LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are delighted to have keynote speaker Eric Noehrenberg, to open day one of Parallel Trade 2019, who will address the presentation: ‘The fundamentals of parallel trade.’
The 2019 event will hold a particular place of significance due to Brexit and the UK officially leaving the EU on the 29th of March 2019. As such, the UK will no longer be part of the EU free market; hence, having a significant impact on parallel trade.
Eric’s presentation will discuss:
- The concepts behind the practice and specific ways of working
- How a parallel trading business is run and the backing rationale
- Specialisation and regional considerations
Detailed agenda available at: www.parallel-trade.com/pr2
Eric Noehrenberg is a Market Access and Public Affairs Professional director and experienced in Europe and emerging markets. He is a professional with strong expertise in international market access strategy development and collaboration with national colleagues for hands-on implementation at national level.
SMi Presents the 13th Annual Conference:
Parallel Trade 2019
Date: 5th – 6th February 2019
Location: Holiday Inn, Kensington Forum
97 Cromwell Rd, Kensington, London SW7 4DN
Further information is available at: www.parallel-trade.com/pr2
Addressing Competition law and FMD challenges
