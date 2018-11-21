The Westport Big & Tall Spring/ Summer 2019 Photoshoot Captures a Life of Luxury
Westport specializes in high-end and luxury menswear, and is one of the few remaining retailers that consistently promotes its product through a flagship print catalog. It relies on a mix of traditional product photography and atmospheric fashion shots, which depict the affluent lifestyle of someone who has achieved their dreams. This makes for a creative way to show off the garments selected by Westport’s buyers, which are combined into interesting yet functional outfits and shown against a scenic backdrop in a unique location. All of this makes the experience of flipping through Westport’s catalogs and picking out new clothes feel like more than just another chore. It’s a way to give a customer new ideas to help them expand on their personal style, with some entertaining imagery thrown in for fun.
The setting for this season’s photoshoot is a magnificent 8,000 square foot, European-styled villa located in Jupiter Island, Florida. Every part of the villa’s exterior is painted stark white: from the building’s tiled rooftop, to the columns supporting the elegantly arched windows, to even the large vases and furniture on the outdoor patio. The all-white mansion sits on a massive green lawn, equally uniform in color and neatly trimmed like a golf course, flanked by tall palm trees.
The estate also includes various amenities and props that are perfect for Westport’s lifestyle-oriented photography. In the back is a private beach with a narrow dock, leading to the estate’s massive, 55-foot Azimut yacht – a luxury Italian-made vessel that’s a wonder to behold. And on the front tile-brick driveway stands a Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé, which is also done in all-white and sporting a light cream leather interior. The vehicle’s clean, Art Deco-inspired interior and large 3-spoke steering wheel, along with the unmistakable Rolls Royce hood ornament over the front grille, make it a great complement to the opulent Floridian villa.
The catalog photo team has plenty of material to work with, and once the models are outfitted with the latest in Westport’s luxury menswear, the fashion photography will be ready to proceed. Westport executives Tom Altieri and Bob Beausoleil are on the set observing the progress and making adjustments where necessary. They know that when it comes to representing a luxury brand through a national catalog - every detail matters.
Westport Big & Tall works to provide high-caliber, stylistically relevant, and aesthetically appealing menswear to big and tall customers with discerning tastes. The Pre-Spring 2019 catalog will be mailed to customer right after Christmas, and will serve as an introduction to the upcoming Spring and Summer 2019 catalogs. All merchandise collections will be available for viewing and purchase on Westport Big & Tall’s website. Please also visit Westport’s Facebook page, Youtube channel, and Instagram for exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage, or read the Westport Big & Tall Blog for specialized knowledge and articles pertaining directly to dressing the big and tall gentleman.
