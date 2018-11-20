Fantastic Deals on the Finest in Luxury Brands at Appliances Connection's 2018 Black Friday Sale
Find unsurpassed savings on brands including Bertazzoni, Viking, Miele, and SMEG at the our 2018 Black Friday SaleBROOKLYN, NY, USA, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Appliances Connection, Black Friday is now. You don’t have to wait until November 23rd to save on the best luxury appliance brands. We’ve got amazing savings you can take advantage of immediately. Here are just a few of the deals we have on offer:
• Thermador: Buy a qualifying range or cooktop/wall oven combo and get a free dishwasher. You can stop there, but if you also buy a qualifying refrigerator or refrigerator column/freezer column bundle, you’ll get a free or discounted additional kitchen appliance. You can choose from a free microwave drawer, dishwasher, or range hood. Or you can choose to save 50% on a steam/convection oven, undercounter refrigerator, or built-in coffee machine.
• Monogram: Buy a qualifying range or cooktop/wall oven combo, and get a select dishwasher, beverage center, wine cooler, hood, or microwave drawer for free. If you choose to buy an additional refrigerator or refrigerator column/freezer column, you’ll get a select dishwasher, beverage center, wine cooler, hood, or microwave drawer for free.
• Electrolux: Buy a qualifying refrigerator, qualifying cooking appliance (e.g. wall oven, cooktop, range, or microwave), a qualifying range hood, and a qualifying dishwasher, you’ll get a mail-in/online manufacturer’s rebate of up to $999.00 toward the cost of the dishwasher.
• Bosch: On select three-piece kitchen appliance packages, you may qualify for a 10%, 12%, or up to 15% mail-in/online manufacturer’s rebate via a Bosch Visa Prepaid Card.
• Sub-Zero/Wolf: Buy any full-sized Sub-Zero refrigerator and any Wolf range or cooktop/wall oven combo
• Wolf: Purchase a qualifying gas range and receive a $500.00 mail-in manufacturer’s rebate. Purchase a qualifying dual-fuel range and receive a $750.00 mail-in manufacturer’s rebate.
This is just a taste of what we the deals you’ll find at Appliances Connection right now as our Black Friday sale continues. Click on the banners below for even more savings.
