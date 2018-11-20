U.S. Center for SafeSport Congratulates Chief Operating Officer on New Endeavor

Malia Arrington Leaving SafeSport to Expand Work in Abuse-Prevention and Response

DENVER, COLO., UNITED STATES, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Center for SafeSport, a national nonprofit focused on ending all forms of abuse in sport, announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Malia Arrington, is leaving to broaden her involvement in abuse-prevention and response.

“Malia’s foundational work will always be an integral part of the Center,” said Shellie Pfohl, President & CEO of the U.S. Center for SafeSport. “I wish her the best and know that she will make a positive impact in her new role.” Pfohl added that the Center has a plan in place to ensure a successful and seamless transition.

During her tenure at the Center, Arrington saw the non-profit through incredible growth, and was instrumental in establishing a uniform code of conduct, investigation practices, and arbitration procedures for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movements. Her work developing the SafeSport Code has resulted in the Center making more than 250 individuals permanently ineligible within the Movements while also expanding awareness and education efforts aimed at preventing abuse in the first place.

“The Center’s mission is paramount to changing our nation’s sport culture,” said Malia Arrington. “I am so honored to have played a role in getting the Center to this point and I look forward to putting that experience to work as I embrace a new challenge.”

“The board is thankful for Malia’s service and dedication to upholding the Center’s mission,” said Frank Marshall, Chairman of the Board for the U.S. Center for SafeSport. “We are appreciative of her many accomplishments in advancing athlete well-being and for evolving the Center into the non-profit it is today.”

Previously, Arrington was a founding board member of Safe Sport International, where she initiated abuse-prevention programs and training. In addition to her legal degree and a master’s in biomedical ethics, Arrington holds a Certificate in Nonprofit Management from Indiana University.

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The Center is the first and only national organization of its kind focused on ending all forms of abuse in sport while carrying out its mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of our nation’s sports culture through abuse prevention, education and accountability. As an independent non-profit headquartered in Denver, CO, the Center provides services to sport entities on abuse prevention techniques, policies and programs and provides a safe, professional and confidential place for individuals to report sexual abuse within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movements. For more information please visit http://www.safesport.org/.

