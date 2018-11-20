Brits Reveal their Bushtucker Preferences – and They’d Rather Eat a Crocodile’s Penis than Kangaroo Testicles

As the first week of ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ is underway, a UK poll has revealed the nation’s most dreaded Bushtucker Trials.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- When asked which challenge they would LEAST like to take on for a three course meal for their team, the most dreaded trial would be feasting on fish eyes or kangaroo testicles.In order to win a meal for the ‘I’m a Celebrity’ camp, celebrities are subjected to everything from meaty milkshakes to swimming with snakes live on air – and a survey on behalf of Lottoland UK has revealed that Brits would much rather take on rats, snakes and all kinds of creepy crawlies before eating an exotic feast of jungle meat for their supper.But whilst a plate of fish eyes or kangaroo’s anus topped the poll of least favoured trials, eating a crocodile’s penis doesn’t appear to be as nearly as offensive according to the research. Brits were least opposed to spending time in a tiny room full of rotten meat, drinking a milkshake made up of blended bugs and eating a crocodile’s penis.The research also showed that if you were a campmate, you’d better hope a female is up for the challenge as just 25% of females refused to pick a Bushtucker trial, compared with almost a third of males who wouldn’t take part.The top five Bushtucker trials Brits would least like to take on, are:1) Eat kangaroo anus, testicle, fish eyes, crickets, cockroaches in a row2) Stay locked in a glass case with rats, snakes, crickets and cockroaches overnight3) In one sitting, eat lambs’ brain, grubs, bull’s penis and a giant spider4) Lie underground in a dark confined space with snakes for two minutes5) Hold giant grasshoppers, spiders, stick insects and miniature turtles in your mouth for 30 secondsOnly the youngest viewers shared a different view on the worst-case scenario, with 18-24 year olds being least happy with staying locked in a glass case with rats, snakes, crickets, cockroaches and most comfortable with eating a crocodile penis.Nigel Birrell, CEO at Lottoland, said: “Over the years, we’ve come to regard the gruesome eating challenges – usually rolled out once or twice a series – as the cruellest punishment for celebs and a must-watch highlight of the show, so it comes as no surprise that this is the challenge we’d all least like to get involved with.“As difficult as it is to see somebody chow down on a bowl of kangaroo anus, so often we can’t help but watch on eagerly to see if a celebrity has what it takes – and now viewers can use their own opinion about whether the Bushtucker trial exploits make each celebrity more or less likely to make it to the final, thanks to a new game we have developed at Lottoland.”A Jungle Jackpot game rolled out to coincide with the new series offers players the opportunity to compete for a potential £1m prize pool, based on correctly forecasting the order that the final list of celebrities facing the eviction vote leave the jungle plus the percentage of the public vote that the King or Queen of the Jungle gets in the final head-to-head show vote.A secondary daily prediction game, once the official evictions start, will also provide players with the chance to win smaller rewards and cash prizes, based on their following of the show and using what’s happening day-to-day in the camp to predict who’ll be next to be evicted.For more information including terms and conditions, visit www.junglejackpot.co.uk or www.lottoland.co.uk Lottoland and the Jungle Jackpot game are not affiliated with, endorsed by or approved by the official ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!’ television ITV series or any trade mark holders contained herein.-Ends-