SuperbMelt Gold Melting Furnace offers suitable melting with advanced IGBT induction technology
SuperbMelt is a world-wide recognized manufacturer of highly-developed precious metal and jeweler machines.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperbMelt is a world-wide recognized manufacturer of highly-developed precious metal and jeweler machines. The company is very popular as the leading manufacturer and exporter of highly-advanced and most efficient gold smelters and casting machines. Maintaining its brilliant quality and building the most pioneering melting and casting equipment for jewelry, SuperbMelt is offering the most potent and superior quality ‘Gold Melting Surface’ for your establishment.
SuperbMelt Gold Melting Surface has been exclusively designed with the most advanced IGBT induction technology. This Gold Melting Furnace is appropriate for melting 1g – 12kg gold and other precious metals, including copper, silver, and palladium.
How SuperbMelt Gold Melting Furnace is unique and one of its kind?
• SuperbMelt Gold Melting Furnace can be easily operated continuously, without any problem or interruption.
• This Gold Melting Furnace is light in weight, trouble-free to install and offers the greatest energy-saving features.
• It draws closer with enhanced monitoring and diagnostics system (gold melting furnace).
• With an outstanding brilliant speedy melting rate, it can finish melting very fast and efficiently.
• It is the most excellent option for the fast melting of gold, silver and copper.
• The highly developed technology deplored into this gold melting furnace helps you save your valuable time and money.
• This Furnace employs solid-state IGBT inverter, power regulation with soft switch three resonance and frequency automatic tracking technology.
• The highest fast melting rate can finish per batch within just about 3 mins.
• Goldsmith and gold miners can smelt gold and other precious metals in a speedy manner.
• If you need quick melting and stable functioning, then this gold melting furnace is only the right choice for you.
• SuperbMelt Gold Melting Furnace has been widely acclaimed as one of the most essential machines in the gold foundry.
• Its excellent control system makes sure that you do not drive too hard with any of your input and output limits.
About SuperbMelt
SuperbMelt is one of the most outstanding and leading manufacturers of highest quality machines for smelting, melting and casting gold. Being a major metal smelting and casting solutions supplier, the company has done well in all aspects, together with maintaining a huge global service network with all of their contacts. The company also offers expert advice to its global clients that wholly depend on its high-tech and up-to-date approaches to gold manufacture.
