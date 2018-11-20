Jingsourcing Enhances Service Quality with Dedicated Sourcing Team for Camping Gear
This has resulted in a significant improvement in customer satisfactionYIWU, ZHEJIANG , CHINA, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jingsourcing, a Chinese sourcing assisting small to medium business source reliable product suppliers from China, has recently introduced a dedicated sourcing team specifically for camping gear. Camping gear is one of the hottest product categories in Amazon, and this new team has already made a serious difference in the company’s service standards.
Out of all customers contacting Jingsourcing for camping gear related requirements, around 38% are from Europe and the United States. Sourcing of these products is a completely different proposition compared to others because they often contain different technological elements and need to strike a balance between functionality and comfort. For example, the main fabrics and accessories of an outdoor jacket have a great influence on the comfort offered by the final product.
It has also been observed that the consumers of camping gears are also more rational, and extremely sensitive to the products’ brand, quality, and after-sales service, especially on Amazon. As a result, there is always a need for Jingsourcing to help sellers scrutinize the suppliers more carefully.
The camping gear sourcing team established by Jingsourcing has been in existence for the last three months. During this period, Jingsourcing has strictly examined the scale and the strength of the suppliers or manufacturers. This has resulted in a significant improvement in customer satisfaction. While obtaining good price and minimum order quantity for the customers, the quality of the camping gear product is now well guaranteed.
The new, dedicated sourcing team for camping gear currently comprises of five employees. Some of them are responsible for reviewing and evaluating the factories or suppliers, and rating and classifying them according to product type and factory size. On the other hand, some other team members are continuously in the lookout for major outdoor exhibitions to capture product trends. The overall goal of this team is to receive purchase requests from the customers, offer the most suitable suppliers or factories according to their needs, and remaining accountable for following up with the subsequent production, inspection, and shipment activities.
“Functionality and quality are very important for camping gears, and I’d like to develop my own product line” said Cooper, one of Jingsourcing clients. “Yes, and it’s also easy to be different from and unique amongst lots of competitors,” says Jing, the founder of Jingsourcing.
About Jingsourcing: Jingsourcing is a China based sourcing company dedicated to helping small to medium business source reliable product suppliers from China. In three years since the inception of the company in 2015, they have grown from one to fifty people, and have become the most famous sourcing company on the Internet for Chinese products.
They are the first company offering free sourcing service. With no upfront charges, the importers can enjoy complete import services including sourcing, production follow up, quality inspection, and shipping arrangement.
