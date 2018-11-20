Bamboo Ladder Launches As A Resource for Young Enrepreneurs
Bamboo Ladder received it's 501(c)(3) status recently and launches as a resource for young entrepreneurs seeking mentorship, guidance, and grant funding.WILMINGTON, DE, USA, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bamboo Ladder received it's final determination letter from the Internal Revenue Service recently, recognizing it as a public charity exempt from income tax under the Internal Revenue Code section 501(C)(3).
Bamboo Ladder believes that student entrepreneurs are capable of succeeding, no matter who they are or where they come from. Bamboo Ladder’s mission is to help innovative student entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary resources to scale their startup companies. It is Bamboo Ladder’s ultimate goal to promote a more productive, empowering, valuable, and fruitful environment for young entrepreneurs. Some methods in which it promotes its mission include grant funding, and mentorship from seasoned entrepreneurs.
Mentorship from seasoned professionals is extremely important in the process of scaling a business. Bamboo Ladder aims to provide startups with mentorship from various seasoned entrepreneurs who have experience building a business from the ground up. Board President Ben Jen expresses his belief in the importance of mentorship when he says, “There are many young entrepreneurs out there, with brilliant ideas, however, they lack the proper direction and push. The goal of Bamboo Ladder is to help provide aspiring entrepreneurs guidance from seasoned industry professionals and resources to help them thrive as a company.”
Bamboo Ladder believes that the team behind a project is what truly separates a good company from a great one, so no matter what stage a company is in, Bamboo Ladder encourages them to apply. Bamboo Ladder will be opening applications for grant funding to young entrepreneur between the ages of 16-24 in 2019.
The Bamboo Ladder team includes several industry veterans and young entrepreneurs, including Ben Jen as the Board President, Jasper Katzban, Alex Brufsky as Secretary, Hunter Hancock, Shaan Patel, and Ryan Samadi as Treasurer. Ben is a serial entrepreneur and has been involved in over 18 startups in the capacity of a co-founder/founder, executive, strategist, investor, and mentor. Ben has a passion to educate student entrepreneurs on what it takes to create a successful business from the ground up.
For more information about Bamboo Ladder, go to https://www.bambooladder.org/
Shaan Patel
Bamboo Ladder Corporation
+1 650-776-9592
email us here