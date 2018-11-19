Dr. Jennifer Aviado-Langer of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Centerto be Featured on CUTV News Radio

COMMACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer Aviado-Langer DNP is a nurse practitioner at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, the largest and oldest cancer center in the world.

“I value our patients input in their plan of care as I witness their tenacity to endure after having been diagnosed with a terminal condition,” says Dr. Aviado-Langer. “I am here to support and maintain their motivation to undergo the rigors of their cancer diagnosis, hoping that their individual and family needs will be fulfilled.”

Reporting to the Department of Anesthesia, Dr. Aviado-Langer works in a nurse practitioner-led and nurse practitioner-driven pre-surgical testing unit. She splits her practice between Memorial Sloan-Kettering’s Manhattan and Commack campuses.

Women with breast cancer and men with lung cancer followed by men with prostate malignancies are the most frequent encounters at their pre-surgical testing sites. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women of all ages; lung cancer is the most common malignancy in men followed by prostate malignancies, says Dr. Aviado-Langer, “but we see increasing cases of head and neck cancers as well as mixed tumors and urological malignancies in our pre-surgical testing centers.

Dr. Aviado-Langer works with a team of nurse practitioners and patient care technicians, conducting patient histories and physical examinations, ordering indicated lab tests, echocardiograms, and radiographic tests warranted by the patients’ history and health states.

“We order those indicated tests that would basically support our patients diagnoses and their health states, lending to scientific evidence. She adds, “Veering away from past practice where patients may have been subjected to unnecessary blood works or tests, our leadership and staff have changed the way we care for our patients, ordering tests that are based on scientific evidence and minimizing unnecessary tests to our patients and their families.”

Dr. Aviado-Langer says her patients encompass a broad spectrum from late teens to mature adults and the geriatric population.

“Cancer does not discriminate,” says Dr. Aviado-Langer. “It really is a reflective and humbling experience, seeing patients with a terminal condition who are filled with motivation to get themselves better,”

Dr. Aviado-Langer adds, “Our lives are borrowed and as stewards of our bodies, we might as well take the best of care. This means, fostering patient motivation, positivity, and endurance for the rigors that lie ahead for both themselves and their families, achieving better outcomes with the power of positive thinking and self-actualizing better health.

As for the future of cancer care, Dr. Aviado-Langer is most excited for a new concept called “indicated testing,” which she believes will enhance the trust between patients and their providers.

“Surgery is trauma with consent,’’ says Dr. Aviado-Langer. “Our patients rely on our services, including pre-surgical testing to support a safe peri-operative course. Indicated testing is about providing the patient only the necessary tests that are required to facilitate a complete diagnosis without subjecting them to unnecessary trauma, both physically or psychologically.”

