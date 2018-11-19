Tito Ortiz Wants to Visit Trump After Beating Chuck Lidell in Super-Fight

Tito Ortiz at a Donald Trump Rally in 2016

"I would love to visit the White House. I've been supporting Trump since day 1." – Tito Ortiz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MMA Fight Champion Tito Ortiz has been a supporter of President Trump for years, so he says that after beating Chuck Liddell in their super-fight on November 24th, he wants to meet the President at the White House.

TMZ Sports talked to Ortiz at Kings MMA in West Hollywood, where he was asked if he'd be willing to take a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue if he wins in the upcoming match. "I would love to visit the White House,” Ortiz responded. “I've been supporting Trump since day 1."

Visiting the White House had been a tradition for championship athletes until Trump was elected 2 years ago, and many stopped going. However, Ortiz personally knows Trump. He was on “The Apprentice” back in 2008, and he says that his support is stronger than ever, even if it can be difficult for someone of Mexican descent.

"I've lost a lot of fans, but I've gained a lot of fans too,” Ortiz explains, “Donald Trump, keep doing what you're doing, man. I appreciate you. I love your support. And, keep standing your ground, and speak the way all the rest of us Americans need to be spoken for."

The upcoming match between UFC Hall of Famers Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell has brought in strong ticket sales for Golden Boy Promotions’ MMA debut. Oscar De La Hoya currently estimates The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., being 70 percent sold. “The price points are perfect for this type of fight, and fans are coming out and supporting it,” says De La Hoya, “everywhere I go, they talk about… Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell.”

The fight on November 24th is expected to be a sellout when walk-ups are included. A strong pay-per-view showing on Fite TV is also anticipated, meaning the event will overall be very profitable. The stated goal for the event is to give Ortiz (19-12-1) and Liddell (21-8) the biggest paydays of their careers.

If the rivals wish to extend their comebacks, they’ll need to strike a new deal with Golden Boy. De La Hoya said the profit-sharing contract for the Nov. 24 event is a one-fight deal.

Ortiz closed the interview with a message for President Trump, "Yeah, you say a few things on Twitter that you probably shouldn't say, but at the end of the day, you're a true American like the rest of us are. Thank you very much for what you do for our country."