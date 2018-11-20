Graham & Borgese, LLP Expand Consumer Protection Practice to State of New Jersey.

The Law Offices of Graham and Borgese have moved into NJ, and hired a new attorney, to help consumers in the Garden State take on their creditors.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES, November 20, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorneys Kris Graham and Frank Borgese, of the Law Offices of Graham and Borgese , have been protecting consumers in the state of New York for over ten years, helping individuals address debt related issues and find manageable solutions. They have helped thousands of individuals across New York resolve their debt issues through their expert knowledge and practical approach. In all cases, they work to help clients feel a sense of relief from the burdens of financial stress.Now, Frank Borgese has been admitted to the New Jersey Bar and is focused on assisting New Jersey residents deal with debt collection lawsuits . The procedures involved with a debt lawsuit are very important and most individuals do not know how to respond when sued by a credit card company, bank, credit union or “debt-buyer.” It is crucial to respond to the lawsuit in the correct manner and in the short time-frame allowed by law. Failing to make the correct arguments can cause you to lose your case as soon as it starts and can potentially cost you thousands of dollars (or more) in the long-run. Their firm understands these key factors and it is reflected in their successful record across New York. Their reputation and visibility led to a larger demand coming from N.J.:“For quite a while our proximity to New Jersey led to numerous calls by consumers who needed legal representation in the areas we practice. All too often we were told that they could not find help in their state and the frequency of those calls only grew over time. We knew that something needed to be done to help consumers in New Jersey navigate the legal system and contest creditors, so I gained admission to practice law in that state and now we are offering services to the people of New York and New Jersey. We are very excited." – Frank Borgese, PartnerTheir firm understands the differences in laws between New Jersey & New York, and their history of professionalism and client results should transfer effectively over state lines. They offer free consultations and payment plan options to make their services as affordable as possible. They also remind all clients about important financial management habits, like the one mentioned below:"Be proactive. Take control of your finances and keep good records of your accounts, and any payments you make to reduce balances on loans, mortgages, or other credit accounts. When a problem arises - expected or unexpected, gather your information and contact our attorneys for guidance. Having detailed records can be one way of ensuring you are not stuck paying a debt you don’t believe you owe." – F.B.In order to help them with their expansion into New Jersey, they have hired a new attorney. Stephen M. Lentz is a new Associate Attorney in Graham & Borgese’s New Jersey Office. He provides consumer defense counsel and advocacy for clients in all 21 counties of the Garden State.Mr. Lentz has previously served as a lawyer in Louisiana state government and as an Assistant District Attorney in Pennsylvania where he focused on juvenile prosecutions, major crimes, and arson investigations. He has also served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable F. Lee Forrester (Ret.) and the Honorable Thomas M. Brown of the Superior Court of New Jersey in Trenton.Mr. Lentz received his J.D. from the Syracuse University College of Law in 2002, his M.S. in Elementary Education from Mercy College (NY) in 2004, his K-12 Principal Certification from Cheyney University in 2007, and his B.A. from Miami University in 1999.