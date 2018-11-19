Fine art, estate jewelry and decorative art will come up for bid Wednesday, Dec. 5th, at Gray's Auctioneers in Cleveland

Colorful and almost hallucinatory piece by Persian emigre Yasharel Manzy (b. 1947), based in Atlanta. Le Pont Suspendu by the French Expressionist painter Bernard Buffet (1928-1999). Gorgeous painting by Korean-born 20th century artist Rimi Yang, titled Queen of Philosophy. Rare 18th century Famille-Rose 'Boy and Chicken' cup with Imperial poem and mark of the Qianlong period. Colored lithograph by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (French, 1864-1901), to promote the release of a novel.

Gray’s will offer more than 400 lots, online and in the firm’s Cleveland gallery at 10717 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland, starting at 11 am Eastern time.

This is a huge auction full of striking works of art and superb craftsmanship.” — Serena Harragin